Anderlecht vs Villarreal LIVE score updates in UEFA Conference League (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
A big step for a Villarreal player!
A big player for Anderlecht is on the bench!
The 34 year old Algerian Islam Slimani has been playing good for Anderlecht, having scored two goals in the last two games, and the manager left him on the bench today. Will he come in in the second half?
Starting Line-Ups for Villarreal
Pepe Reina; Juan Foyth, Aissa Mandi, Jorge Cuenca, Johan Mojica; Alejandro Baena, Dani Parejo, Manu Trigueros; Jose Luis Morales, Jorge Pascual, Samuel Chukwueze
Starting Line-ups for Anderlecht
Bart Verbruggen; Michael Murillo, Zeno Debast, Jan Vertonghen, Moussa Ndiaye; Amadou Diawara, Yari Verschaeren; Anders Dreyer, Lior Refaelov, Francis Amuzu; Benito Raman
Tweet from Villarreal
Declarations of the captain of the team Daniel Parejo before the match against Anderlecht. He knows that this is going to be a difficult match, but they are confident, because there is a second match.
🎙 @DaniParejo 🎙— Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) March 8, 2023
👉 "Hay un partido de vuelta y pueden pasar muchas cosas, pero debemos salir a por un buen resultado"
👉 "Sabemos que es un conjunto al que le gusta combinar"
👉 "Europa nos hace disfrutar y llevamos dos años disfrutando mucho"#UECL
Tweet from Anderlecht
The point of view of a person entering the stadium and watching the spectacular view of the Lotto Stadium one hour before starting the match!
⏳ #ANDVIL #UECL pic.twitter.com/royiaMNbGZ— RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) March 9, 2023
Villarreal has one player in doubt!
The senegalese 21 year old striker Nicolas Jackson has hip problem, although he is better and today he is in the bench. Will Quique Setien give him chance to play today, or will he rest more?
Anderlecht have two players injured!
The Purple and white have two important players out, the 24 year old Belgian center back Hannes Delcroix has a knee injury and will not be available. The 20 year old Belgian midfielder has a toe injury and will also not be available.
Follow here Anderlecht vs Villarreal live score
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups Anderlecht vs Villarreal live, as well as the latest information coming from Lotto Park. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
When and where to watch Anderlecht vs Villarreal live and online
The game will be broadcast by STAR +, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
Player to watch from Villarreal: Alejandro Baena
The 21-year-old Spanish midfielder has been in very good form with Villarreal, although Villarreal's top scorer is Gerard Moreno with 6 goals, he has been involved in 5 goals (4 goals and one assist). But where he is in charge of taking Villarreal far is in the UEFA Conference League, there he has 4 goals and one assist, being the second player who contributes the most goals. Will he have a good game tomorrow?
Player to watch from Anderlecht: Lior Refaelov
The 36-year-old Israeli in his second year at Anderlecht is in very good form in the league, having scored 4 goals and 4 assists in 28 games. Their top scorer is Fabio Silva, but he went on loan to PSV Eindhoven until July. Will the Israeli appear tomorrow to create plays or score for Anderlecht?
Some of the times for the match
these are some of the times for tomorrow's match
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Bolivia: 1:45 PM
Brazil: 1:45PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 4:00 PM
Ecuador: 12:45 PM
USA (ET): 12:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 12:45 PM
Uruguay: 2:45 PM
Venezuela: 1:45 PM
Last XI from Villarreal
Pepe Reina; Alberto Moreno, Pau Torres, Raúl Albiol, Juan Foyth; Alejandro Baena, Dani Parejo, Ramón Terrats; Yeremy Pino, Jose Luis Morales, Samuel Chukwueze
Last XI from Anderlecht
Bart Verbruggen: Killian Sardella, Jan Vertonghen, Zeno Debast, Michael Murillo; Yari Verschaeren, Amadou Diawara, Majeed Ashimeru; Francis Amuzu, Islam Slimani, Anders Dreyer
Villarreal has been having a weird season!
The yellow submarine commanded by Quique Setién, is in 5th place in the league, after losing 4 games in a row, but his team got motivated and won its last two games. 2-1 against Getafe and 0-2 against Almería. The scorers against Almería were El Comandante Morales and Gerard Moreno. Will Villarreal be able to have an advantage in tomorrow's game?
Anderlecht are doing really bad in the league!
The Belgian club led by Brian Riemer is in 11th place in the table, the last time they won was 4 match days ago with a 3-1 result against Sint-Truidense VV. On the last day they lost by a minimum against Gent thanks to a goal by Emmanuel Orban at minute 57. Will Anderlecht be able to get up tomorrow and win the first leg against Villareal?
The match will be played at the Lotto Stadium
The Anderlecht vs Villarreal match will be played at the Lotto Stadium in Anderlecht, with a capacity of 21,500 fans. Villarreal didn't play previously in the play-off rounds, but Anderlecht did, and barely won against Ludogorets.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 UEFA Conference League match Anderlecht vs Villarreal live updates!
My name is Santiago Suárez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. This could probably be the best match of the round of 16 because both teams can compete.
The 19-year-old Spanish forward Jorge Pascual is going to make his debut for the first time today. He played his first game in a friendly against Galatasaray and scored a goal. Will he be Villarreal's next promise?