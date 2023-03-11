Sheffield United vs Luton Town LIVE Score updates (0-0)
Photo Sheffield United news 

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:28 AM2 minutes ago

A Luton player is injured

Mpanzu is out 

Luke Berry is in 

10:27 AM4 minutes ago

Yellow for Sheffield

Bogle is given the yellow card 
10:05 AM26 minutes ago

And the match begins

The ball starts rolling 
9:54 AM36 minutes ago

Luton repeat line up

Apart from Jordan Clarke and Alfie Doughty, who were injured at the last moment, Rob Edwards' team goes with the same line-up as last day.

 

Luton Captian, Tom Lockyer 

9:53 AM37 minutes ago

Jayden Bogle starts!

The 22-year-old right midfielder had knee problems, but apparently they weren't that serious and he will be able to start today

 

 

 

 

9:52 AM39 minutes ago

Starting XI from Luton

Ethan Horvath; Amari'i Bell, Tom Lockyer, Gabriel Osho; Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Allan Campbell, Marvelous Nakamba, Cody Drameh; Fred Onyedima; Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris
9:52 AM39 minutes ago

Starting XI from Sheffield

Wes Fodderingham; John Egan, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Max Lowe; Ilman Ndiaye, Oliver McBurnie
9:52 AM39 minutes ago

Tweet from Luton

They announced a few minutes ago that two key players will not play today; Alfie Doughty and Jordan Clark, since they were injured.

 

 

9:51 AM40 minutes ago

Tweet from Sheffield

Bosnian central defender Anel Ahmedhodzic was suspended against Blackburn and Reading and will now be able to play today.

 

 

9:50 AM41 minutes ago

Luton is good!

The Hatters do not have anyone injured for this game, and they do not have anyone suspended either, they will be able to play with all their players today.
9:49 AM42 minutes ago

Sheffield have two injured players

England central defender Jack O'Connell has had knee surgery and England right midfielder Jayden Bogle has knee problems and it is not known if he will play.
6:00 AM5 hours ago

Follow here Sheffield vs Luton live score

In a few moments we will share the starting lineups Sheffield vs Luton live, as well as the latest information coming from Bramall Lane. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
5:55 AM5 hours ago

When and where to watch Sheffield United vs Luton Town?live and online

The game will be broadcast by the SKY Sports App. but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
5:50 AM5 hours ago

Player to watch from Luton: Carlton Morris

The 27 year old English striker is also having a really good season, and he is also the player that has contributed in the most goals, 14 goals and 5 assists. It will be a big rivalry between both strikers. ¿Who will come on top tomorrow?

 

5:45 AM5 hours ago

Player to watch from Sheffield: Ilman Ndiaye

The 23-year-old Senegalese striker is having a spectacular season for the blades, so much so that he is the player who contributes the most goals on his team. he has 11 goals and 7 assists. He doesn't score in every game, because Sheffield isn't a team that scores many goals, but when he has chances he makes the best of them. Will he score tomorrow?

 

5:40 AM5 hours ago

Some of the times for the match

These are some of the times of the match!

Argentina 12:00 PM

Bolivia: 11:00 AM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Chile: 12:00 PM

Colombia: 10:00 AM

Ecuador 10:00 AM 

USA (ET): 10:00 AM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Paraguay: 12:00 PM

Peru: 10:00 AM

Uruguay: 12:00 PM 

Venezuela: 11:00 PM 

5:35 AM5 hours ago

Last XI from Luton Town

Ethan Horvath; Gabriel Osho, Tom Lockyer, Amarili Bell; Cody Drameh, Marvelous Nakamba, Allan Campbell, Alfie Doughty; Jordan Clark, Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo
5:30 AM5 hours ago

Last XI from Sheffield United

Wes Fodderingham; Jack Robinson, John Egan, Chris Basham; Max Lowe, James McAtee, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge, Jayden Bogle; Oliver McBurnie, Ilman Ndiaye. 
5:25 AM5 hours ago

Luton town also come from a close victory!

The hatters are having a really good season. They are becoming a well known team in the Championship for the consistency. Right now they are in 5th place, with 15 wins, 12 draws and 8 wins. Last match day they barely won against Swansea 1-0. Will they win tomorrow against Sheffield?
5:20 AM5 hours ago

Sheffield United come from a close victory!

The Blades are having a really good season, they are now in 2nd place, with 67 points, 20 wins, 7 draws and 8 losses. Last matchday they played Reading away, and they barely won. Sheffield was struggling to score, but in the 60th minute they scored the only goal to win the match. Will the Blades pick up another victory tomorrow? 
5:15 AM5 hours ago

Where will the match be?

Bramall Lane located in Sheffield, England will be the ground that will host the match between two teams that are looking to get promoted to the Premier League. This stadium has space for 32,050 fans. 
5:10 AM5 hours ago

Welcome to all VAVEL readers!

Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Sheffield United vs Luton Town match, corresponding to day 36 of the EFL Championship. The meeting will take place at Bramall Lane at 9:00 am
VAVEL Logo