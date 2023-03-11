Sheffield United vs Luton Town LIVE Score updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
A Luton player is injured
Yellow for Sheffield
Bogle is given the yellow card
And the match begins
The ball starts rolling
Luton repeat line up
Apart from Jordan Clarke and Alfie Doughty, who were injured at the last moment, Rob Edwards' team goes with the same line-up as last day.
Luton Captian, Tom Lockyer
Jayden Bogle starts!
The 22-year-old right midfielder had knee problems, but apparently they weren't that serious and he will be able to start today
Starting XI from Luton
Ethan Horvath; Amari'i Bell, Tom Lockyer, Gabriel Osho; Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Allan Campbell, Marvelous Nakamba, Cody Drameh; Fred Onyedima; Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris
Starting XI from Sheffield
Wes Fodderingham; John Egan, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Max Lowe; Ilman Ndiaye, Oliver McBurnie
Tweet from Luton
They announced a few minutes ago that two key players will not play today; Alfie Doughty and Jordan Clark, since they were injured.
🤕 Alfie Doughty and Jordan Clark both miss out due to injury.#SHULUT | #COYH pic.twitter.com/AbRUWdFvi0— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) March 11, 2023
Tweet from Sheffield
Bosnian central defender Anel Ahmedhodzic was suspended against Blackburn and Reading and will now be able to play today.
Back after suspension! 👊@Anelswe 🇧🇦 pic.twitter.com/IFsn7lIq2d— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) March 11, 2023
Luton is good!
The Hatters do not have anyone injured for this game, and they do not have anyone suspended either, they will be able to play with all their players today.
Sheffield have two injured players
England central defender Jack O'Connell has had knee surgery and England right midfielder Jayden Bogle has knee problems and it is not known if he will play.
Follow here Sheffield vs Luton live score
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups Sheffield vs Luton live, as well as the latest information coming from Bramall Lane. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
When and where to watch Sheffield United vs Luton Town?live and online
The game will be broadcast by the SKY Sports App. but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
Player to watch from Luton: Carlton Morris
The 27 year old English striker is also having a really good season, and he is also the player that has contributed in the most goals, 14 goals and 5 assists. It will be a big rivalry between both strikers. ¿Who will come on top tomorrow?
Player to watch from Sheffield: Ilman Ndiaye
The 23-year-old Senegalese striker is having a spectacular season for the blades, so much so that he is the player who contributes the most goals on his team. he has 11 goals and 7 assists. He doesn't score in every game, because Sheffield isn't a team that scores many goals, but when he has chances he makes the best of them. Will he score tomorrow?
Some of the times for the match
These are some of the times of the match!
Argentina 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Venezuela: 11:00 PM
Last XI from Luton Town
Ethan Horvath; Gabriel Osho, Tom Lockyer, Amarili Bell; Cody Drameh, Marvelous Nakamba, Allan Campbell, Alfie Doughty; Jordan Clark, Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo
Last XI from Sheffield United
Wes Fodderingham; Jack Robinson, John Egan, Chris Basham; Max Lowe, James McAtee, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge, Jayden Bogle; Oliver McBurnie, Ilman Ndiaye.
Luton town also come from a close victory!
The hatters are having a really good season. They are becoming a well known team in the Championship for the consistency. Right now they are in 5th place, with 15 wins, 12 draws and 8 wins. Last match day they barely won against Swansea 1-0. Will they win tomorrow against Sheffield?
Sheffield United come from a close victory!
The Blades are having a really good season, they are now in 2nd place, with 67 points, 20 wins, 7 draws and 8 losses. Last matchday they played Reading away, and they barely won. Sheffield was struggling to score, but in the 60th minute they scored the only goal to win the match. Will the Blades pick up another victory tomorrow?
Where will the match be?
Bramall Lane located in Sheffield, England will be the ground that will host the match between two teams that are looking to get promoted to the Premier League. This stadium has space for 32,050 fans.
Welcome to all VAVEL readers!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Sheffield United vs Luton Town match, corresponding to day 36 of the EFL Championship. The meeting will take place at Bramall Lane at 9:00 am
Luke Berry is in