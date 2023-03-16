AZ vs Lazio: LIVE Score Updates (0-0)
It's the second time!

The two teams have only met once in their history, and that was in the first leg of this year's UEFA Conference League round of 16. The match ended 1-2 with a victory for AZ. Who will go round?
A player from Lazio will make his debut

The Italian 24 year old left back Luca Pellegrini hasn't played for Lazio, but today he is in the starting XI, will he play well and be a good player to make up for Hysaj's injury?

 

An important player for AZ is back

In the first leg, the Belgian central defender Zinho Vanheusden was injured and did not travel to Rome, but now in the second leg he is on the bench and we may see him.

 

Starting XI from Lazio

Ivan Provedel; Luca Pellegrini, Alessio Romagnoli, Mario Gila Fuentes, Adam Marusic; Toma Basic, Matias Vecino, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic; Mattia Zaccagni, Felipe Anderson, Matteo Cancellieri.
Starting XI from AZ

Matthew Ryan; Yukinari Sugarawa, Wouter Gase, Pantelis Hatzidiakos, Milos Kerkez; Jordy Clasie, Sven Mijnans, Tijjani Reijnders; Jens Odgaard, Vangelis Pavlidis, Jesper Karlsson
Lazio have two injured players

The team from Roma will play without two important players, because Ciro Immobile has a Biceps femoris injury and Elseid Hysaj has an ancle injury. Will Lazio play well without Immobile?
AZ have some injured players

Bruno Martins-Indi has thigh problems, Sam Westerveld has a knee injury, Dani De Wit has a foot injury and Richedly Bazoer has a knee injury as well. Will AZ play well without them?
Player to watch from Lazio: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

The 28 year old Serbian midfielder is having a really good season for Lazio, he has played 24 out of 26 matches this season in Serie A, and he has been on fire, he has scored 4 goals and 8 assists. The player to follow would have been Ciro Immobile but he is injured, so the Serbian man could be the one to follow for tomorrow's match. Will he appear tomorrow against a really strong AZ? If Lazio want to go through they need to win tomorrow in Netherlands. Will they do it? 

 

Player to watch from AZ: Vangelis Pavlidis

The 24 year old greek striker is having a really good season for AZ, he is their top scorer, with 11 goals, and is also the player that has provided the most goals in the whole team with 15. Also, in UEFA Conference League he has also scored twice. Will he appear tomorrow against Lazio?

 

Last XI from Lazio

Ivan Provedel; Elseyd Hysaj, Alessio Romagnoli, Nicolo Casale, Manuel Lazzari; Luis Alberto, Matias Vecino, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic; Mattia Zaccagni, Felipe Anderson, Pedro
Last XI from AZ

Matthew Ryan; Fedde De Jong, Wouter Goes, Pantelis Hatzidiakos, Milos Kerkez; Tijjani Reijnders, Jordy Clasie; Jens Odgaard, Sven Mijnans, Jesper Karlsson; Vangelis Pavlidis
Lazio come from a bad draw!

Maurizio Sarri's team is having a really good season in Serie A, they are now in third place and only one point behind Inter, but they could have been in second if they would have won against Bologna. Last matchday they played them, and they fought well, but could not score and because of that, if they want to keep their place, they need to win next matchday against their bitter rivals Roma
AZ are having a really good season!

Pascal Jansen's team is having a very good season in the Eredivisie, now they are in third place, two points behind second place Ajax. Last matchday they faced FC Groningen and won by the minimum, thanks to a goal from Jesper Karlsson at the start of the match. 
Where will the match be?

AFAS stadium located in Alkmaar, Netherlands will be the ground that will host the match between two teams that are looking to get to the quarter finals of the UEFA Conference League. This stadium has space for 19,500 people. 
