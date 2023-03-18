Chelsea vs Everton LIVE: score updates (0-0)
Photo VAVEL

12:19 PM5 minutes ago

They are close!

Both teams have faced each other 20 times in the last couple of years; Chelsea have won 10 games, they have drawn 4 and Everton have won 6. Who will take the 3 points home today?, or will they share them?
12:17 PM7 minutes ago

Connor Coady is still not starting!

The 30 year old defender has not started a game for Everton since matchday 25, and he is in the bench today again! Will he come on today?

 

12:11 PM13 minutes ago

Badiashile starts today.

The 21-year-old French central defender took Spaniard Marc Cucurella's place today, as both are fighting over the starting spot. Will the former Monaco have a good game?

 

 

11:57 AM28 minutes ago

Starting XI from Everton

Jordan Pickford; Ben Godfrey, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, Seamus Coleman; Dwight McNeil, Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi; Demarai Gray 
11:52 AM33 minutes ago

Starting XI from Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Benoit Badiashile; Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, Enzo Fernandez, Ben Chilwell; Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Joao Felix
11:48 AM36 minutes ago

11:41 AM44 minutes ago

11:37 AMan hour ago

Everton only have one player out

English center forward Dominc Calvert Lewin will not be available today. Will Everton have a hard time without their star striker?
11:35 AMan hour ago

Chelsea have many players out

Cesar Azpilicueta, Armando Broja, Thiago Silva, and Edouard Mendy are out injured and will not play against Everton! Will it be difficult for them?
8:00 AM4 hours ago

Follow here Chelsea vs Everton live score

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Chelsea vs Everton live, as well as the latest information coming out of Stamford Bridge. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
7:55 AM5 hours ago

7:50 AM5 hours ago

Player to watch from Everton: Alex Iwobi

The 26 year old Nigerian midfielder is having a decent season for Everton, he has scored one goal and assisted 6. The toffee midfielder has provided almost half of the goals that Everton have scored (they have scored 20 in 27 matches)

 

The Toffees are joint with Wolves and Southampton with the worse goal tally in the 26/27 games played. Will be able to get a win or a draw tomorrow, or at least score a goal against Chelsea?

 

 

 

 

7:45 AM5 hours ago

Player to watch from Chelsea: Kai Havertz

Chelsea are one of the teams with worse tally of goals scored in this Premier League, they have scored 27 goals in 26 matches, that is less than one goal per match, it is ridiculous how Leeds that are in 19th place have scored 4 more goals than Chelsea. There are three more teams lower than them in the table that have more goals scored. Aston Villa, Leicester City and Leeds United.

 

Either way, Kai Havertz is carrying Chelsea in his arms, because he has scored 6 goals, and assisted once. He is close to scoring his expected goals: in the 25 matches that he has played he has 7.33 expected goals and has scored 6. Will he make a bigger impact tomorrow for the blues? or will they be scoreless tomorrow?

 

7:40 AM5 hours ago

Times for the match

Some of the times for tomorrow's match 


Argentina: 2:30 pm

Bolivia: 1:30 pm

Brazil: 2:30 pm

Chile: 12:30 pm

Colombia:  11:30 am

Ecuador: 11:30 am

USA (ET): 12:30 pm

Spain: 6:30 pm

Mexico: 11:30 am

Paraguay: 1:30 pm

Peru: 11:30 am

Uruguay: 1:30 pm
Venezuela:12:30 pm

7:35 AM5 hours ago

Last XI from Everton

Jordan Pickford; Ben Godfrey, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, Seamus Coleman; Alex Iwobi, Abdoulaye Doucoure,  Idrisa Gana Gueye, Amadou Onana, Dwight McNeil; Demarai Gray
7:30 AM5 hours ago

Last XI from Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana; Ben Chilwell, Enzo Fernandez, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus Cheek; Joao Felix, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Kai Havertz 
7:25 AM5 hours ago

Everton come from a miraculous win!

The toffees are having an even worse season than the blues, having played 27 matches, they have won 6 games, drawn 7 and lost 14, putting them in 15th place one point behind relegation zone but with one more game than 18th place Bournemouth, 17h place West Ham and 16th place Leicester. Last matchday they played against a really strong Brentford, who are now in 8th place, one point behind Europa League spots. Everybody thought the bees where going to win it easily against the toffees, but a first minute goal from Dwight McNeil got them the win. 

 

¿Will Everton win two games in a row in Premier League to make them escape from the relegation zone fight? or will they lose tomorrow against the blues and hope that the other teams don't win?

7:20 AM5 hours ago

Chelsea come from a great win!

Graham Potter's team is being catastrophic this season. Right now they are in 10th place and are 11 points behind Champions League spots. They have played 27 matches; they have won 10, drawn 7 and lost 9, for Chelsea's standards, that is really bad. 

 

Last matchday they played really well against the Foxes, who also are having a really bad season, as they are now in 16th place. Chelsea won the game 1-3, thanks to an early goal from the ex defender from Leicester Ben Chilwell. After that, almost half an hour later Patson Daka got the equalizer, but Chelsea on the stroke of half time got the 1-2 thanks to a goal from Kai Havertz. The Croatian box to box Mateo Kovacic sealed the deal and won the game 1-3 for the blues. 

 

An interesting detail from this game, is that the Ukrainian forward Mykhaylo Mudryk made his first good appearance after assisting the third goal. 

 

Will Chelsea win tomorrow their second game in a row in Premier League? or, will they drop back down to the loosing ways? 

7:15 AM5 hours ago

Where will the match be?

The Stamford Bridge located in the city of London, England will host this duel between two teams that seek to have a good following this season of the Premier League. This stadium has a capacity for 40,341 fans.
7:10 AM5 hours ago

