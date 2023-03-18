Chelsea vs Everton LIVE: score updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
They are close!
Connor Coady is still not starting!
Badiashile starts today.
Starting XI from Everton
Starting XI from Chelsea
Tweet from Everton
Toffees. 👊#CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/YgubJG1FTm— Everton (@Everton) March 18, 2023
Tweet from Chelsea
A 50th Chelsea Premier League appearance for Chilly today! 🤗#CheEve pic.twitter.com/lzFek1EPuH— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 18, 2023
Everton only have one player out
Chelsea have many players out
Follow here Chelsea vs Everton live score
When and where to watch Chelsea vs Everton live and online?
Player to watch from Everton: Alex Iwobi
The Toffees are joint with Wolves and Southampton with the worse goal tally in the 26/27 games played. Will be able to get a win or a draw tomorrow, or at least score a goal against Chelsea?
Player to watch from Chelsea: Kai Havertz
Either way, Kai Havertz is carrying Chelsea in his arms, because he has scored 6 goals, and assisted once. He is close to scoring his expected goals: in the 25 matches that he has played he has 7.33 expected goals and has scored 6. Will he make a bigger impact tomorrow for the blues? or will they be scoreless tomorrow?
Times for the match
Argentina: 2:30 pm
Bolivia: 1:30 pm
Brazil: 2:30 pm
Chile: 12:30 pm
Colombia: 11:30 am
Ecuador: 11:30 am
USA (ET): 12:30 pm
Spain: 6:30 pm
Mexico: 11:30 am
Paraguay: 1:30 pm
Peru: 11:30 am
Uruguay: 1:30 pm
Venezuela:12:30 pm
Last XI from Everton
Last XI from Chelsea
Everton come from a miraculous win!
¿Will Everton win two games in a row in Premier League to make them escape from the relegation zone fight? or will they lose tomorrow against the blues and hope that the other teams don't win?
Chelsea come from a great win!
Last matchday they played really well against the Foxes, who also are having a really bad season, as they are now in 16th place. Chelsea won the game 1-3, thanks to an early goal from the ex defender from Leicester Ben Chilwell. After that, almost half an hour later Patson Daka got the equalizer, but Chelsea on the stroke of half time got the 1-2 thanks to a goal from Kai Havertz. The Croatian box to box Mateo Kovacic sealed the deal and won the game 1-3 for the blues.
An interesting detail from this game, is that the Ukrainian forward Mykhaylo Mudryk made his first good appearance after assisting the third goal.
Will Chelsea win tomorrow their second game in a row in Premier League? or, will they drop back down to the loosing ways?