Sunderland vs Luton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2023 Match

Player to watch from Luton: Carlton Morris
The 27-year-old English striker is having a very good season with Luton, he is the fourth best scorer in the Championship with 16 goals, and he also has 4 assists.
Carlton Morris is coming off scoring in the last three games, and hopes to score tomorrow. He comes from scoring one against Swansea, one against Sheffield United and one against Bristol. Will he make it? Or, will his scoring streak be cut short?
Player to watch from Sunderland: Jack Clarke
The 22-year-old English attacker is having a very good season with Sunderland, he is proving that he can fit in many teams. This season he is one of the team's top scorers, with 7 goals, but he is also the team's top assister with 6 assists. Will he be a key player tomorrow?
Times for the match
Some of the times of the match
Uruguay: 11:00 am
Argentina: 12:00 pm
Bolivia: 11:00 am
Brazil: 12:00 pm
Chile: 10:00 am
Colombia: 9:00 am
Ecuador: 9:00 am
USA (ET): 10:00 am
Spain: 4:00 pm
Mexico: 9:00 am
Paraguay: 11:00 am
Peru: 9:00 am
Venezuela: 10:00 am
Last XI from Luton
Ethan Horvath; Gabriel Osho, Tom Lockyer, Amari'i Bell; Cody Drameh, Marvelous Nakamba, Luke Berry, Alfie Doughty; Allan Campbell; Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris
Last XI from Sunderland
Anthony Patterson; Trai Hume, Daniel Ballard, Danny Batth, Luke O'Nein; Edouard Michut, Daniel Neil; Patrick Roberts, Abdoullah Ba, Jack Clarke; Joe Gelhardt
Luton come from a big win!
Luton are having a very good season, they are now in fourth place, 7 points off second place. In 37 games played they have won 17, tied 12 and lost 8. Last day they won it by a minimum against Bristol with a goal from Carlton Morris. Can Luton win against Sunderland tomorrow?
Sunderland come from a loss
The Black Cats are having a regular season in the Championship, sitting in 12th place, 8 points behind 6th place. They have won 14 games, drawn 10 and lost 13. Last game was their 13th loss, against Sheffield United.
The match started well for Sunderland as Edouard Michut opened the scoring, but James McAtee and Tommy Doyle turned the score around to snatch points from Sunderland. Can The Black Cats win tomorrow?
Where will the match be?
The Stadium of Light located in the city of Sunderland, England will host this duel between two teams that are looking for a spot in the Premier League next season. This stadium has a capacity for 48,707 fans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 EFL Championshipmatch:Sunderland vs LutonLive Updates!
My name is Santiago Suárez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. the match is between Sunderland and Luton, corresponding to day 38 of the EFL Championship. The meeting will take place at Stadium of light, It will start at 9:00 am