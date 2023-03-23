Denmark vs Finland LIVE score Updates (1-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Change for Finland
Change for Finland
Suhonen is in
Antman is out
Min 70: great save from Hradecky!!
A very good cross from Stryger Larsen, Hojlund arrives, heads it up and the goalie saves very well!!
Min 68: Save from Schmichel!!
A good touch by Pojhampalo, he volleys it, but straight at the danish goalie
Changes for Denmark
Stryger Larsen is in
Maehle is out
Daramy is in
Damsgaard is out
Min 64: Another save from Hradecky!!
A solo run from Hojlund, and Hradecky parries it away to a corner. In the corner Maehle arrives, and volleys it to the post, which hradecky saves again, in the following corner, he grabs it!!
Min 61: Double save from Hradecky!!
A good shot from Maehle, Hradecky saves, Damsgaard arrives to the rebound, and he saves again!!
Min 53: Goal for Finland!!
Antman draws the match!! On the Finns' first chance, Hradecky sends a long pass to Pukki, who passes it to Antman and scores the tie.
Yellow card for Denmark
Christian Norgaard is given the yellow card
And the second half. begins
Denmark move the ball
And the first half ends!
A first half where Denmark dominates, Finland has not been able to have a shot and Denmark has already scored a goal. Let's hope for a better second part!
Min 48: Great save from Hradecky!!
A great cross in the box, Hojlund heads it, but the Finnish goalie saved it!!
Yellow card for Finland
Oliver Antman is given the yellow card
Min 30: Close from Hojlund!
A slow shot from Hojlund, and Hradecky caches it easily.
Min 21: Goal for Denmark!!
A great delivery by Bah, Hojlund arrives out of nowhere and scores!!
Change for Denmark
Christensen is out injured
Nelsson is in
Yellow card for Denmark
Joakim Maehle is given the yellow card
Min 7: Close from Braithwaite!!
A very good corner that arrives the Dane he has a low shot and it goes wide by nothing!
And the match begins
Finland move the ball
They are tied!
Both teams have faced twice in the last couple of years; Finland have won once, and Denmark once. Who will take the win today?, or will it be a draw?
An important player can come off the bench for Finland
The 23 year old striker from Middlesbrough Marcus Forss is on the bench today, he can be an option to come on for either Pohjanpalo, Pukki or any other player. Will he play today?
An important player for Denmark is in the bench
The 24-year-old right winger who plays for Anderlecht, Anders Dreyer, has done very well for the Belgian club, giving them the equalizer in the first leg of the Conference League against Villarreal, and in the second leg they won it. Will the striker appear in the second half?
Starting XI from Finland
Lukas Hradecky; Richard Jensen, Robert Ivanov, Leo Vaisanen, Nikolai Alho; Oliver Antman, Glen Kamara, Kaan Kairinen, Robin Lod; Teemu Pukki, Joel Pohjanpalo
Starting XI from Denmark
Kasper Schmeichel; Simon Kjaer, Christian Norgaard, Andreas Christensen; Aleksander Bah, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Joakim Maehle; Mikkel Damsgaard; Martin Braithwaite, Rasmus Winther Hojlund.
Tweet from Finland
Traduction: LET'S GO! 😍 At Parken, everything is ready for tonight's match - Are we ready in the home stands?!
KOHTA MENNÄÄN! 😍
Parkenilla kaikki valmista illan otteluun - Ollaanko kotikatsomoissa valmiina?! 🦉#Huuhkajat #DENFIN #EURO2024 #MeOlemmeSuomi pic.twitter.com/m6Lgba99ei — Huuhkajat (@Huuhkajat) March 23, 2023
Tweet from Denmark
The players last training schedule before the match of today vs Finland
Sidste træning inden det går løs i Parken i morgen 💪🏼#ForDanmark— Fodboldlandsholdene 🇩🇰 (@dbulandshold) March 22, 2023
📸 @fbbillederdk pic.twitter.com/KaRKl5acCZ
Finland are also in good shape!
The Finnish players are all good, and prepared to play in today's match against Denmark. Will they play well today?
Denmark are in good shape!
The Danish team is in good shape and they don't have anyone out. Will they play well against the Finnish today?
Follow here Denmark vs Finland live score
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Denmark vs Finland, live, as well as the latest information coming out of the Parken. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
When and where to watch Denmark vs Finland live and online?
The match will be broadcast by Sky HD. ut if you want to see it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
Player to watch from Finland: Teemu Pukki
The 32-year-old Finnish forward continues to break it at Norwich, he has always been their lethal scorer. in 34 games played he has scored 10 goals and has assisted 7 times. Will he appear tomorrow against Denmark?
Player to watch from Denmark: Rasmus Winther Hojlund
The 20-year-old Danish striker is having a very promising season with Atalanta. He has played 23 games and in those he has scored 7 goals and has given 1 assist. He is the team's second goalscorer, behind Nigerian Ademola Lookman. The Danish striker is already called Denmark's next promise. Will he appear tomorrow against Finland?
Times for the match
The times for tomorrow's match
Uruguay: 3:45 pm
Argentina: 4:45 pm
Bolivia: 3:45 pm
Brazil: 4:45 pm
Chile: 2:45 pm
Colombia: 1:45 pm
Ecuador: 1:45 pm
USA (ET): 3:45 pm
Spain: 8:45 pm
Mexico: 1:45 pm
Paraguay: 3:45 pm
Peru: 1:45 pm
Uruguay: 3:45 pm
Venezuela: 2:45 pm
Last XI from Finland
Marko Meerits; Ken Kallaste, Erko Tougjas, Rasmus Peetson, Marko Lipp, Taijo Teniste; Nikita Vassiljev, Martin Miller, Konstantin Vassiljev; Sergei Zenjov, Henrik Ojamaa
Last XI from Denmark
Kasper Schmeichel; Joachim Maehle, Andreas Christensen, Joachim Andersen, Rasmus Christensen; Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen; Jesper Lindstrom, Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Skov Olsen
Finland come from a loss!
Finland played more recently in a friendly in January 2023, because they were not in the World Cup 2022. Last matchday they played at home against Estonia and they lost 0-1 the only goal of the match was scored by the Flora Tallinn midfielder Martin Miller. Can Finland stop Denmark from winning against them tomorrow?
Denmark come from a loss!
Denmark where one of the participants in the World Cup 2022, and they had a shocker. They had a group with France, Australia and Tunisia, they came last. The last match they played was in November last year. They played against Australia and lost 1-0. The only goal was scored from the forward from Melbourne City Mathew Leckie. Can Denmark start strong in the EURO 2024 Qualifiers and win tomorrow against Finland?
Where will the match be?
The Parken located in the city of Copenhagen, Denmark will host this duel between two teams seeking to qualify for EURO 2024. This stadium has a capacity for 38,065 fans.
Welcome to all VAVEL readers!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Denmark vs Finland match, corresponding to the matchday 1 for the EURO 2024 qualification. The match will take place at Parken, at 1:45 p.m.
Robin Lod is out