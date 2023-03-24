Granada vs USA LIVE: score Updates (1-4)

ADVERTISEMENT
Min 38: Close from Pulisic!!
Min 34: Goal for United States!!
Min 32: Goal for Grenada!!
Min 30: Goal for United States!!
Min 20: Goal for United States!
Min 7: Close from Grenada!!
Min 5: Goal for United States!
And the match begins!
United States dominate!
A player is making his debut!
An interesting player starts for Grenada
Starting XI from United States
Starting XI from Grenada
Tweet from United States
Feet on the ground. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2X3czqfgrS— U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) March 24, 2023
Tweet from the national team of Grenada
One team, our passion, one goal. Our boys hard at work preparing for their @CNationsLeague match against the USA tomorrow Friday, March 24 at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium from 8pm. Leave a positive comment for the lads. #GrenadaFA #spicefootball pic.twitter.com/pI0p0050Uq— GrenadaFA (@GFAGrenada) March 24, 2023
United States have two players injured
Grenada have no players injured
Player to watch from United States: Ricardo Pepi
Player to watch from Grenada: Regan Charles-Cook
Times for the match
Argentina: 9:00 pm
Bolivia: 8:00 pm
Brazil: 9:00 pm
Chile: 7:00 pm
Colombia: 6:00 pm
Ecuador: 6:00 pm
USA (ET): 8:00 pm
Spain: 2:00 am
Mexico: 6:00 pm
Paraguay: 8:00 pm
Peru: 6:00 pm
Uruguay: 8:00 pm
Venezuela: 7:00 pm
Last XI from United States
Last XI from Grenada
United States come from a Draw!
In the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the United States team had a good participation, as they finished second in the group behind England and eliminated Wales and Iran. They finished second with 5 points, and it was thanks to a 0-0 draw against England, a 1-1 draw against Wales and a 0-1 win against Iran. That took them to the round of 16 where they were eliminated against the Netherlands by a score of 3-1.
After that good run in the World Cup, they faced the Colombian team in a friendly and the game was 0-0. Can the United States pick up on the right foot and win tomorrow at the start of the Nations League?