Granada vs USA LIVE: score Updates (1-4)
Photo VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

7:39 PM2 minutes ago

Min 38: Close from Pulisic!!

A great long shot from the Chelsea forward, and it almost went in!!
7:35 PM6 minutes ago

Min 34: Goal for United States!!

A good cross in, Trusty crosses it with the head and McKennie scores again!!
7:34 PM6 minutes ago

Min 32: Goal for Grenada!!

A great ball for Hippolyte, and he hits a powerful shot and scores!!
7:32 PM9 minutes ago

Min 30: Goal for United States!!

Pulisic sends a free kick, McKennie volleyed it and it went in!
7:21 PM20 minutes ago

Min 20: Goal for United States!

A great solo goal from Aaronson, he entered the area, had a shot and it went in!!
7:07 PM34 minutes ago

Min 7: Close from Grenada!!

A great shot from Berkeley and it hits the post!!
7:06 PM35 minutes ago

Min 5: Goal for United States!

Ricardo Pepi scores! a great cross from Pulisic, the young striker arrives and heads it inside!
7:01 PM40 minutes ago

And the match begins!

United States move the ball
6:47 PMan hour ago

United States dominate!

Both teams have met 4 times in recent years, and the United States have won all 4 times. Will the Grenada team be able to fight and win today?
6:45 PMan hour ago

A player is making his debut!

Birmingham City defender Auston Trusty, 24, will make his United States debut today. Will he have a good match?

 

 

 

6:42 PMan hour ago

An interesting player starts for Grenada

19-year-old defender Kayden Harrack, who plays for Queens Park Rangers' academy, will start today against the United States. The interesting thing about this player is that he is registered with an unknown position. Will he play well against the United States today?

 

6:35 PMan hour ago

Starting XI from United States

Matt Turner; Mark McKenzie, Auston Trusty, Joe Scally, Bryan Reynolds; Luca De La Torre, Weston McKennie; Brendan Aaronson, Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna; Ricardo Pepi. 
6:33 PMan hour ago

Starting XI from Grenada

J. Belfon; B. Ettiene, K. barrack, K. Theodore, A. Pierre; R. Charles-Cook, M. Hippolyte; R.M. Frank, J. Berkeley-Agyepong, A.J Paterson; K. Mitchell
6:15 PMan hour ago

Tweet from United States

The players happy to be back playing for the national team 
6:09 PM2 hours ago

Tweet from the national team of Grenada

Pictures of the players preparing yesterday for today's match against United States 
6:05 PM2 hours ago

United States have two players injured

Kellyn Acosta has a knock and Paxton Pomykal has a hamstring injury
6:03 PM2 hours ago

Grenada have no players injured

All the Grenada players are fit and ready to play against the United States!
3:00 PM5 hours ago

Follow here Grenada vs United States live score

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Grenada vs United States , live, as well as the latest information coming out of the Kirani James Athletic Stadium.Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
2:55 PM5 hours ago

When and where to watch Grenada vs United States live and online?

The match will be broadcast by TNT. but if you want to see it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
2:50 PM5 hours ago

Player to watch from United States: Ricardo Pepi

The 20-year-old striker is now playing for Groningen in the Netherlands and is having a good season for his team. The team itself is in the relegation zone, 6 points away from being outside that zone, but the United States striker is their best player, since he is the scorer with 9 goals and 3 assists. His closest pursuer is Cyril Ngonge with 3 goals. Pepi is showing that he can get used to any league, since he comes from the Bundesliga, and before that he was in the MLS. Will he play a good match tomorrow?

 

2:45 PM5 hours ago

Player to watch from Grenada: Regan Charles-Cook

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder plays for KAS Eupen in the Belgian first division, and is having a very good season. Although KAS Eupen is having a bad season, as they are in 15th place, 3 points from relegation, the player from Grenada is in very good shape. In 27 games played he has scored 6 goals and has also provided 2 assists. He is the third best scorer in the team behind Stef Peeters who has 7 goals and Ronan N'Dri who also has 7 goals. Will he play well in tomorrow's game?

 

 

2:40 PM5 hours ago

Times for the match

These are some of the times for tomorrow's match

Argentina: 9:00 pm

Bolivia: 8:00 pm

Brazil: 9:00 pm

Chile: 7:00 pm

Colombia: 6:00 pm

Ecuador: 6:00 pm

USA (ET): 8:00 pm

Spain:  2:00 am

Mexico:  6:00 pm

Paraguay:  8:00 pm

Peru: 6:00 pm

Uruguay:  8:00 pm
Venezuela: 7:00 pm

2:35 PM5 hours ago

Last XI from United States

Sean Johnson; DeJuan Jones, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, John Tolkin; Eryk Williamson, Kellyn Acosta, Paxten Aaronson; Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira, Matthew Hoppe
2:30 PM5 hours ago

Last XI from Grenada

Joe Max Wildman; Jamil Rocastle, Sawan Mark, Kimron Mashal, Mackell Ganness; Ethan Telsford, Dorrel Pierre; Roman Frank, Jamal Charles; Saydrel Lewis, Joshua Issac
2:25 PM5 hours ago

United States come from a Draw!

The United States national team was one of the nations that participated in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, since it is one of the best teams in the world, (In the ranking of all teams it is in place number 13.)

In the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the United States team had a good participation, as they finished second in the group behind England and eliminated Wales and Iran. They finished second with 5 points, and it was thanks to a 0-0 draw against England, a 1-1 draw against Wales and a 0-1 win against Iran. That took them to the round of 16 where they were eliminated against the Netherlands by a score of 3-1.

After that good run in the World Cup, they faced the Colombian team in a friendly and the game was 0-0. Can the United States pick up on the right foot and win tomorrow at the start of the Nations League?

2:20 PM5 hours ago

Grenada come from a draw!

Obviously Grenada was not one of those national teamswho participated in this recent World Cup in Qatar 2022, since its team is ranked number 173 of all the teams in the world. Recently, the Grenada national team played a friendly match against the Barbados national team, the game was played on February 22 of this year, and the score was 1-1, and there was also emotion, since in the game at minute 90 a Grenada player named Jamal Charles missed a penalty, but scored the rebound, and the Barbados national team tied the game at minute 93. Can Grenada start on the right foot in the Nations League tomorrow?
2:15 PM5 hours ago

Where will the match be?

The Kirani James Athletic Stadium located in the city of ST George, Grenada will host this duel between two teams looking to start off on the right foot in the CONCACAF Nations League. This stadium has a capacity for 8,00 fans and was recently inaugurated, its beginning was in 1999.
2:10 PM6 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the2023 Nations Leaguematch:Grenada vs USALive Updates!

My name is Santiago Suárez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. the match is between Granada and United States, corresponding to matchday 1 of the Concacaf Nations League The meeting will take place at Kirani James Athletic Stadium. It will start at 6:00 pm. 
VAVEL Logo