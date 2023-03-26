England vs Ukraine LIVE score updates (0-0)
Photo VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:46 AM10 minutes ago

Están muy cerca

Ambos equipos se han enfrentado 6 veces en los últimos años. Inglaterra ha ganado 3 veces, han empatado 2 veces y Ucrania ha ganado 1 vez. ¿Quién ganará hoy?
10:45 AM11 minutes ago

¡Un jugador ucraniano hará su debut hoy!

El centrocampista del Shakhtar de 20 años, Heorhii Sudakov, está en el once inicial por primera vez. ¿Impresionará hoy?

 

10:39 AM17 minutes ago

A player from England is making his second appearance

James Maddison is in the starting line up and is playing his second official match. His first one was in 2021 against Montenegro. ¿Will he play well today?

 

10:31 AM25 minutes ago

Starting XI from Ukraine

Anatolli Trubin; Vitaliy Mykolenko, Mykola Matviyenko, Oleksandr Svatok, Oleksandr Karavayev; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Taras Stepanenko, Heorhii Sudakov; Mykhaylo Mudryk, Roman Yaremchuk, Ruslan Malinovskyi
10:27 AM29 minutes ago

Starting XI from England

Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell; Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, James Maddison 
10:24 AM32 minutes ago

Tweet from Ukraine

The players are in the field awaiting today's match 

 

10:14 AM42 minutes ago

Tweet from England

The players arriving at the stadium and saying hi to the kids before starting the match 
10:09 AMan hour ago

Ukraine have two players out!

The Ukraine team will not have Andriy Yarmolenko or Illia Zabarnyi. Will it be difficult for them to play without them?
10:06 AMan hour ago

England have two players out!

England will only not count with Reece James and Luke Shaw. Will they have a good game without them?
7:00 AM4 hours ago

Follow here England vs Ukraine live score

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for England vs Ukraine live, as well as the latest information coming out of the Wembley Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
6:55 AM4 hours ago

When and where to watch England vs Ukraine live and online?

The match will be broadcast on Sky HD. But if you want to see it live and online, VAVEL is your best option
6:50 AM4 hours ago

Player to watch from Ukraine: Artem Dovbyk

The 25-year-old striker who plays for Dnipro-1 is having a very good season. In the Nations League he was crucial for the Ukrainians, being the best scorer with 3 goals and an assist, but besides that in the Ukrainian Premier League he is having a very good season. In 17 games, he has scored 12 goals and made 3 assists (The entire team has scored 34 goals). In those 17 matches, Dnipro-1 is in second place in the table. Also, Dnipro-1 participated in the Conference League and Dovbyk scored 5 goals and 2 assists in 7 games. Will he appear tomorrow against England?

 

6:45 AM4 hours ago

Player to watch from England: Harry Kane

The 29-year-old striker from Tottenham Hotspur will surely be inspired tomorrow, since a few days ago he broke the record and is the top scorer for the English team with 54 goals, surpassing Wayne Rooney, and he did it against Italy from the penalty on the first matchday of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Apart from becoming the goalscorer for the England team, he is having a very good season in the Premier League, having scored 21 goals (which is almost half of the goals scored by all of Tottenham) and is the second highest scorer below Erling Haaland. Will he have a good match tomorrow against the Ukrainians?

 

 

 

 

6:40 AM4 hours ago

Times of the match

These are some of the times of the match 

Argentina: 1:00 pm

Bolivia:  12:00 pm

Brazil:1:00 pm

Chile: 11:00 am

Colombia: 10:00 am

Ecuador:  10:00 am

USA (ET):  12:00 pm

Spain:  5:00 pm

Mexico:10:00 am

Paraguay: 12:00 pm

Peru:  10:00 am

Uruguay:  12:00 pm
Venezuela: 11:00 am

6:35 AM4 hours ago

Last XI from Ukraine

Andriy Lunin; Oleksandr Tymchyk, Illia Zabarnyi, Mykola Matvyienko, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Ruslan Malinovskyi, Taras Stepanenko, Danylo Ignatenko; Andriy Yarmolenko, Artem Dobvyk, Mykhailo Mudryk
6:30 AM4 hours ago

Last XI from England

Jordan Pickford; Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Kalvin Philips; Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka
6:25 AM5 hours ago

Ukraine come from a win!

Ukraine was not one of the participants in the 2022 World Cup, they were very close to qualifying. They played the play-offs against Scotland and defeated them 1-3, but  Wales stopped them with a 1-0 defeat.

After those matches, they started with the Nations League and had a very good run, since in 6 games they won 3, drew 2 and lost 1. The first two were victories; 0-1 against Ireland and 3-0 against Armenia, the third game was a draw against Ireland 1-1. Scotland came to stop their run by beating them 3-0, but then they won 0-5 against Armenia and ended with a 0-0 draw against Scotland.

A few days ago they also played a friendly against the English team Brentford under 23 and won 0-2. Will the Ukrainians be able to defeat the English tomorrow?

6:20 AM5 hours ago

England come from a win!

The England team led by Gareth Southgate is performing well as they recently had a very good World Cup. In their group was the United States national team, the Wales national team and the Iran national team, they led the group with 7 points; a victory against Iran 6-2, against Wales 0-3 and a draw against the United States 0-0.

In the round of 16 they faced Senegal and won 3-0, but their run ended when they faced France and were defeated 1-2. After that good run in the World Cup, they started in a good way in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, since they beat the Italian team 1-2, with goals from Declan Rice and Harry Kane, Mateo Retegui closed the gap for the Italians but it was not enough. Can they double their points tomorrow against Ukraine?

6:15 AM5 hours ago

Where will the match be?

Wembley Stadium located in the city of London, England will host this duel between two teams seeking to qualify for EURO 2024. This stadium has a capacity for 90,000 fans. This stadium is one of the most historic since the beginning of football. Very important games have been played here. For example, the 2011 UEFA Champions League final was played between Barcelona and Manchester United, where the Catalans won 3-1, the 2012 Olympic Games final was also played between Brazil and Mexico, where Mexico won 2 -1, the 2013 UEFA Champions League final between Dortmund and Bayern Munich, where the Bavarians won 1-2, and also hosted 8 EURO 2020 matches, including the final between Italy and England, where Italy won 3-2 on penalties.
6:10 AM5 hours ago

Welcome to all VAVEL readers

My name is Santiago Suárez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. the match is between England and Ukraine, corresponding to matchday 2 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The meeting will take place at Wembley Stadium. It will start at 10:00 am
VAVEL Logo