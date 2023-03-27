Austria vs Estonia LIVE: score updates (1-1)
Courtesy

3:10 PM3 minutes ago

Min: 68 goal for

A shot from Gregoritsch that is saved, Kainz arrived and scored!!
3:02 PM11 minutes ago

Change for Austria

Wimmer is out

Kainz is in

2:58 PM15 minutes ago

Yellow card for Estonia

Kait is given the yellow card
2:56 PM18 minutes ago

Min 53: Close from Gregoritsch

A long shot from the Freiburg man and it was close to Hein's right post 
2:47 PM27 minutes ago

And the second half begins

Austria move the ball
2:46 PM27 minutes ago

Changes for Austria

Alaba is in 

Daniliuc is out 

 

Adamu is in 

Ljubicic is out

2:31 PM42 minutes ago

And the first half ends!

A first half with not many chances, since there was only one missed penalty and one goal from Estonia. Let's hope for a better second half
2:18 PMan hour ago

Yellow card for Estonia

Pakotsi is given the yellow
2:11 PMan hour ago

Min 25: Goal for Estonia!!

A far free kick, which the defense clears badly, reaches Sappinen who scores!!
2:02 PMan hour ago

Min 17: Crossbar!

Gregoritsch missed the penalty!!
2:01 PMan hour ago

Min 16: Penalty for Austria

Gregoritsch won it!
1:45 PMan hour ago

And the match begins

Estonia move the ball 
1:31 PM2 hours ago

It's the first time!

Both teams have never played each other, not even in friendlies. Who will take the first win to the tally?
1:30 PM2 hours ago

Paskotsi is back in his position

The Tottenham right-back played in a center-back friendly against Hungary, but today he is back in his usual position. Will he do well?

 

1:25 PM2 hours ago

Sabitzer is on the bench!

Last match week against Azerbaijan he was the best player on the pitch, and today he is on the bench against Estonia. Will he come on in the second half?

 

 

1:08 PM2 hours ago

Starting XI from Estonia

Karl Hein; Artur Pikk, Mathias Kait, Karol Mets, Joonas Tamm, Maksim Paskotsi; Martin Miller, Konstantin Vassiljev, Sergei Zenjov, Vlasiy Sinyavskkiy; Rauno Sappinen
1:06 PM2 hours ago

Starting XI from Austria

Heinz Linder; Stefan Posch, Kevin Danso, Flavius Daniliuc, Phillip Mwene; Konrad Laimer, Nicolas Siewald, Dejan Ljubicic, Patrick Wimmer; Christoph Baumgartner, Michael Gregoritsch. 
1:04 PM2 hours ago

Estonia don't score many goals

Their last big win was in 2017, it was a 0-6 win vs Gibraltar, after that Estonia don't score more than 2 goals in a match! Will today be the day?
12:58 PM2 hours ago

Tweet from Austria

The national team are happy to be back playing in the Raiffesen Arena

 

12:53 PM2 hours ago

Estonia has no one out

Thomas Haberli's team is complete, as no one is injured or suspended. Will they perform well today at their start in the EURO 2024 qualifiers?
12:49 PM2 hours ago

Austria only has one injury

Ralf Rangnick's squad is almost complete, as only Maximilian Wober has a hamstring injury. Will they have a good match without him?
10:00 AM5 hours ago

Tune in here Austria vs Estonia in Euro Cup Qualifiers

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Austria vs Estonia match in the Euro Cup Qualifiers.
9:55 AM5 hours ago

What time is Austria vs Estonia match for Euro Cup Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Austria vs Estonia of March 27th, in several countries:
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 3:45pm ET
Ecuador: 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 21:45 hours
9:50 AM5 hours ago

9:45 AM5 hours ago

How is Austria coming?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against Azerbaijan, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Austria 4-1 Azerbaijan, 24 Mar, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Austria 2-0 Italy, 20 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Andorra 0-1 Austria, 16 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Austria 1-3 Croatia, 25 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
France 2-0 Austria, 22 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
9:40 AM6 hours ago

How is Estonia doing?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed very well, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was 1-3 against Albania, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Hungary 1-0 Estonia, 23 Mar, 2023, International friendlies
Italy 1-2 England, 23 Mar, 2023, European Championship Qualifiers
Austria 2-0 Italy, 20 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Albania 1-3 Italy, 16 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Hungary 0-2 Italy, 26 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
9:35 AM6 hours ago

Watch out for this player from Austria

The striker of Austria, Marko Arnautović of 33 years has had a good performance, the striker has played 16 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals and 0 assists in the Bologna F. C. 1909 of the Italian Serie A, being crucial for his selection, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to seize the moment and highlight before high caliber teammates.
9:30 AM6 hours ago

Watch out for this Estonian player

The Estonian striker, Martin Miller 25 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 2 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in the tournament and 0 assists in the Meistriliiga with FC Flora Tallinn, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most draws attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
9:25 AM6 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Austria vs Estonia match, corresponding to the Euro qualifiers. The match will take place at the Raiffeisen Arena, at 14:45.
