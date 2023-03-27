Austria vs Estonia LIVE: score updates (1-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
Min: 68 goal for
A shot from Gregoritsch that is saved, Kainz arrived and scored!!
Change for Austria
Wimmer is out
Kainz is in
Yellow card for Estonia
Kait is given the yellow card
Min 53: Close from Gregoritsch
A long shot from the Freiburg man and it was close to Hein's right post
And the second half begins
Austria move the ball
Changes for Austria
Alaba is in
Daniliuc is out
Adamu is in
Ljubicic is out
And the first half ends!
A first half with not many chances, since there was only one missed penalty and one goal from Estonia. Let's hope for a better second half
Yellow card for Estonia
Pakotsi is given the yellow
Min 25: Goal for Estonia!!
A far free kick, which the defense clears badly, reaches Sappinen who scores!!
Min 17: Crossbar!
Gregoritsch missed the penalty!!
Min 16: Penalty for Austria
Gregoritsch won it!
And the match begins
Estonia move the ball
It's the first time!
Both teams have never played each other, not even in friendlies. Who will take the first win to the tally?
Paskotsi is back in his position
The Tottenham right-back played in a center-back friendly against Hungary, but today he is back in his usual position. Will he do well?
Sabitzer is on the bench!
Last match week against Azerbaijan he was the best player on the pitch, and today he is on the bench against Estonia. Will he come on in the second half?
Starting XI from Estonia
Karl Hein; Artur Pikk, Mathias Kait, Karol Mets, Joonas Tamm, Maksim Paskotsi; Martin Miller, Konstantin Vassiljev, Sergei Zenjov, Vlasiy Sinyavskkiy; Rauno Sappinen
Starting XI from Austria
Heinz Linder; Stefan Posch, Kevin Danso, Flavius Daniliuc, Phillip Mwene; Konrad Laimer, Nicolas Siewald, Dejan Ljubicic, Patrick Wimmer; Christoph Baumgartner, Michael Gregoritsch.
Estonia don't score many goals
Their last big win was in 2017, it was a 0-6 win vs Gibraltar, after that Estonia don't score more than 2 goals in a match! Will today be the day?
Tweet from Austria
The national team are happy to be back playing in the Raiffesen Arena
Servus, Raiffeisen Arena! Schön, dich wiederzusehen 👋😍#GemeinsamÖSTERREICH #AUTEST pic.twitter.com/UzbiqbKaqj— ÖFB - oefb.at (@oefb1904) March 27, 2023
Estonia has no one out
Thomas Haberli's team is complete, as no one is injured or suspended. Will they perform well today at their start in the EURO 2024 qualifiers?
Austria only has one injury
Ralf Rangnick's squad is almost complete, as only Maximilian Wober has a hamstring injury. Will they have a good match without him?
Tune in here Austria vs Estonia in Euro Cup Qualifiers
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Austria vs Estonia match for Euro Cup Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Austria vs Estonia of March 27th, in several countries:
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 3:45pm ET
Ecuador: 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 21:45 hours
Where and how Austria vs Estonia and live
The match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Austria vs Estonia in streaming, it will not be broadcasted on any platform.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Austria vs Estonia in streaming, it will not be broadcasted on any platform.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How is Austria coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against Azerbaijan, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Austria 4-1 Azerbaijan, 24 Mar, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Austria 2-0 Italy, 20 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Andorra 0-1 Austria, 16 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Austria 1-3 Croatia, 25 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
France 2-0 Austria, 22 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
How is Estonia doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed very well, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was 1-3 against Albania, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Hungary 1-0 Estonia, 23 Mar, 2023, International friendlies
Italy 1-2 England, 23 Mar, 2023, European Championship Qualifiers
Austria 2-0 Italy, 20 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Albania 1-3 Italy, 16 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Hungary 0-2 Italy, 26 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Watch out for this player from Austria
The striker of Austria, Marko Arnautović of 33 years has had a good performance, the striker has played 16 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals and 0 assists in the Bologna F. C. 1909 of the Italian Serie A, being crucial for his selection, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to seize the moment and highlight before high caliber teammates.
Watch out for this Estonian player
The Estonian striker, Martin Miller 25 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 2 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in the tournament and 0 assists in the Meistriliiga with FC Flora Tallinn, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most draws attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.