PSG vs Lens Live stream and score updates in Ligue 1 (0-0)
Photo VAVEL

1:26 PM7 minutes ago

Starting XI from PSG

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Danilo Pereira; Achraf Hakimi, Carlos Soler, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Nuno Mendes; Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe. 
1:19 PM14 minutes ago

Tweet from Lens

The shirts from the players are ready in the changing rooms

 

 

1:10 PM23 minutes ago

Tweet from PSG

The players arriving at Parc Des Princes

 

1:06 PM27 minutes ago

Some Lens players are out!

Wuilker Farinez, Jimmy Cabot and Wesley Said are out, Adam Buksa is in doubt.


 

1:06 PM27 minutes ago

PSG have many injured players!

Many Parisians are injured. Neymar, Kimpembe and Mukiele are injured. Verratti, Bernat and Pembele are in doubt.


 

10:00 AM4 hours ago

Tune in here PSG vs Lens live

In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of PSG vs Lens. As well as recent information of the Par Des Princes. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL
9:55 AM4 hours ago

Player to watch from Lens: Lois Openda

PSG will need to be very careful with this Belgian striker, since he is very dangerous, because he is very fast and skilful, and he is also the team's top scorer with 15 goals, he also has 2 assists, and the player does that who contributes the most in goals of all Lens, with 17 goals and assists. Tomorrow Lois Openda will surely be on fire and will seek to score a goal or more to take PSG's reign. Will Openda be able to appear tomorrow against the Parisians?

 

 

9:50 AM4 hours ago

Player to watch from PSG: Lionel Messi

The Argentinian winger is having a very good season at PSG, despite being 35 years old he is still at an impressive level. Now he is not the scorer, since it is Mbappe, but he has 14 goals and also 14 assists, he is the one who has contributed the most in goals of the entire team, his pursuer is Neymar with 24 goals and assists. Tomorrow surely PSG will go all out to win the league and surely Messi will do everything he can to help PSG win their 11th Ligue 1 title. Will the Argentine star appear tomorrow against a very difficult rival that is Lens?

 

9:45 AM4 hours ago
9:40 AM4 hours ago

Last XI from Lens

Brice Samba; Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina; Florian Sotoca, Salis Abdul, Samed, Seko Fofana, Przemyslaw Frankowski; Adrien Thomasson, Lois Openda, Angelo Fulgini
9:35 AM4 hours ago

Last XI from PSG

Gianluigi Donnaruma; Danilo Pereira, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos; Nuno Mendes, Carlos Soler, Renato Sanches, Vitinha, Achraf Hakimi; Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi
9:30 AM4 hours ago

When and where to watch PSG vs Lens?

The game will be broadcast on STAR + If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
 
9:25 AM4 hours ago

Some of the times for the match

These are some of the times for the match!

Argentina:4:00 pm

Bolivia: 3:00 pm
Brazil: 4:00 pm

Chile: 2:00 pm

Colombia: 1:00 pm
Ecuador: 1:00 pm

USA (ET): 3:00 pm

Spain: 8:00 pm

Mexico: 1:00 pm

Paraguay: 3:00 pm

Peru: 1:00 pm

Uruguay: 3:00 pm

Venezuela: 2:00 pm

9:20 AM4 hours ago

Lens come from a suffering victory!

Lens is having a spectacular season, last season they were nowhere near where they are now, and with a lot of effort they are getting closer to the title. Last matchday they faced a Strasbourg that are suffering in Ligue 1, since they are in 17th place, but they gave Lens a fight, since the match ended 2-1, thanks to goals from Frankowski and Medina.

Lens will have to fight twice against PSG tomorrow, since as they are out of the Champions League, the Parisians have all their focus on winning the league. Will Lens be victorious tomorrow?

9:15 AM4 hours ago

¡PSG come from a good win!

Christophe Galtier's Parisians are obviously having a good season, but not the best since in other seasons, at this stage they had already won the league, but now they have a competitor very close to them and they will face them tomorrow.

Last game PSG faced Nice on a visit and it was a very good match for the Parisians, as they won 0-2. As for shots, Nice dominated, but Donnaruma saved many shots and PSG was also effective, thanks to a goal from Messi and one from Ramos. Can PSG get ever closer to the title tomorrow?

9:10 AM4 hours ago

Where will the match be?

Parc Des Princes, located in Paris, France, will host this duel between PSG, which is in first place, 6 points behind second place, which is precisely Lens. This stadium has a capacity for 48,583 fans.

In addition, this stadium has been one of the most important in the history of football, since it hosted the third World Cup in history in 1938, where two group stage matches and a semifinal were played, it also hosted the 1998 World Cup. It has not only been important for the men's World Cups, it also hosted the women's World Cup in 2019 and two European Championships.

9:05 AM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Ligue 1 match: PSG vs Lens Live Updates!

My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between PSG and Lens corresponding to matchday 31 of the Ligue 1. The meeting will take place in Parc Des Princes. It will start at 1:00 pm


 

