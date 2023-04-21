Mazatlan vs Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Mazatlan vs Monterrey;live, as well as the latest information coming out of Estadio de Mazatlan. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
 
When and where to watch Mazatlan vs Monterrey live and online?

The game will be broadcast by Vix +, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
Player to watch from Monterrey: German Berterame

Monterrey's goalscorer is Rogelio Funes Mori, but he was sent off last time out against Santos, so he won't be available. The 24-year-old Argentine attacker is also having a good season for the Rayados, as he has 5 goals and 4 assists in 15 games, and it is his first season with Monterrey. Will he be able to take Rogelio Funes Mori's place tomorrow up top?

 

 

Player to watch from Mazatlan: Nicolas Benedetti

Mazatlan is not having a good season, but there is little to be rescued in this team, and one of the players to be rescued is the 25-year-old Colombian striker. He is having a decent season for the canoneros, since he has scored 4 goals and 3 assists in 11 games played, he has participated in almost half of the goals scored by the entire team. Will he appear tomorrow against the Rayados? Can they redeem at least one point?

 

Times for the match

Argentina: 10:05 pm

Bolivia:  9:05 pm
Brazil: 10:05 pm

Chile:  8:05 pm

Colombia:  7:05 pm
Ecuador: 7:05 pm

USA (ET):  9:05 pm

Spain:  2:05 am

Mexico: 7:05 pm

Paraguay:  9:05 pm

Perú: 7:05 pm

Uruguay:  9:05 pm

Venezuela:  8:05 pm

Last XI from Monterrey

Luis Cárdenas; Erick Aguirre, Victor Guzman, Sebastian Vargas, Jesus Gallardo; Luis Romo; Maximiliano Meza, German Berterame, Celso Ortiz, Rodrigo Aguirre; Rogelio Funes Mori
Last XI from Mazatlan

Ricardo Gutierrez; Facundo Almada, Nestor Vidrio, Oswaldo Alanis; Jorge Padilla, Andres Montaño, Roberto Meraz, Francisco Venegas; Nicolas Benedetti, Miguel Sansores, Yoel Bárcenas.
Monterrey come from a bad loss as well!

Victor Vucetich's team is having a really good season, because they are now in first place. They have won 11 matches, drawn 1 and lost 3, they have scored 29 goals and conceded 13, but Monterrey has not been in good form recently; in their last two matches they have lost. In matchday 14 they lost 2-1 vs America, and in matchday 15 they lost 1-2 vs Santos

 

In the match vs Santos it was a really tough match and bad luck for Monterrey. They started winning in the 20th minute thanks to a goal from Rogelio Funes Mori, but 3 minutes later they drew thanks to a goal from Juan Brunetta and in the 94th minute Santos won a penalty and  Harold Preciado scored it. Can Monterrey recover and win tomorrow?

Mazatlan come from a bad loss

Ruben Romano's team is having a very bad season, now they are in last place and they are going to stay there, since there are only two games left and they have 7 points (The penultimate place is with 14 points) In those 15 games the Mazatlan has achieved only 2 wins, 1 draw and 12 losses; They have scored 18 goals and conceded 35.

Last day they played at home against Tijuana and lost 1-2. The match began with an early goal by Alexis Canelo. 9 minutes later, Mazatlan tied with an own goal by Jair Díaz, in the last minutes of the match Alexis Canelo sentenced the game with a second penalty kick. Can Mazatlan win its third game of the season?

Where will the match be?

The Estadio Mazatlan (also called El Kraken), located in Mazatlán, Mexico, will be the venue for this duel between Mazatlán, which seeks not to be in last place in the Liga MX table, and Monterrey, which seeks to be the Liga MX champion. This stadium has a capacity for 25,000 fans.

Before this team was called Monarcas Morelia but in 2020 the stadium of this new team Mazatlán Fútbol Club began to be built with great haste.

On June 27, 2020, the first official match in the history of this stadium was played, it was a match between Mazatlán and Puebla, on the first matchday of the Guard1anes Tournament. The score ended 1-4, and the team's first goal was from Santiago Ormeño. This match was played behind closed doors due to Covid.

On October 16, 2020, the first match with the public was played in the stadium, and 6,000 people arrived at the Mazatlán Stadium

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Liga MX match: Mazatlan vs Monterrey Live Updates!

My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Mazatlan and Monterrey  corresponding to matchday 16 of the Liga MX. The meeting will take place in Estadio de Mazatlan. It will start at 7:00 pm


 

