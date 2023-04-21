Mazatlan vs Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Player to watch from Monterrey: German Berterame
Player to watch from Mazatlan: Nicolas Benedetti
Times for the match
Argentina: 10:05 pm
Bolivia: 9:05 pm
Brazil: 10:05 pm
Chile: 8:05 pm
Colombia: 7:05 pm
Ecuador: 7:05 pm
USA (ET): 9:05 pm
Spain: 2:05 am
Mexico: 7:05 pm
Paraguay: 9:05 pm
Perú: 7:05 pm
Uruguay: 9:05 pm
Venezuela: 8:05 pm
Monterrey come from a bad loss as well!
In the match vs Santos it was a really tough match and bad luck for Monterrey. They started winning in the 20th minute thanks to a goal from Rogelio Funes Mori, but 3 minutes later they drew thanks to a goal from Juan Brunetta and in the 94th minute Santos won a penalty and Harold Preciado scored it. Can Monterrey recover and win tomorrow?
Mazatlan come from a bad loss
Last day they played at home against Tijuana and lost 1-2. The match began with an early goal by Alexis Canelo. 9 minutes later, Mazatlan tied with an own goal by Jair Díaz, in the last minutes of the match Alexis Canelo sentenced the game with a second penalty kick. Can Mazatlan win its third game of the season?
Where will the match be?
Before this team was called Monarcas Morelia but in 2020 the stadium of this new team Mazatlán Fútbol Club began to be built with great haste.
On June 27, 2020, the first official match in the history of this stadium was played, it was a match between Mazatlán and Puebla, on the first matchday of the Guard1anes Tournament. The score ended 1-4, and the team's first goal was from Santiago Ormeño. This match was played behind closed doors due to Covid.
On October 16, 2020, the first match with the public was played in the stadium, and 6,000 people arrived at the Mazatlán Stadium
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Liga MX match: Mazatlan vs Monterrey Live Updates!