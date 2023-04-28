Atletico Tucuman vs River Plate LIVE: Score Updates (1-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Yellow card for Tucuman
Bianchi is given the yellow
Second yellow for Paradela!!
Paradela is given the double yellow and River is left with 10 players
Yellow card for River
Paradela is given the yellow
Yellow card for River Plate
Pablo Solari is given the yellow card
Min 16: Goal for Atletico Tucuman
A good ball from Adrian Sanchez to Mateo Coronel, he shoots and scores
And the match begins
Atletico Tucuman moves the ball
Esequiel Barco is not starting!
The Argentine left midfielder is not starting today, due to Pablo Solari occupying his place today. Will he play in the second half?
A player from Atletico Tucuman is playing his second game
The Paraguayan right back Wilson Ibarrola played last matchday, but was on the bench, today, he is in the starting line-up. Will he play well?
Starting XI for River Plate
The XI players that Demichelis is sending to the field to play vs Tucuman
The XI players that Demichelis is sending to the field to play vs Tucuman
Starting XI from Atletico Tucuman
The XI players that Pusineri sends to start against River Plate
The XI players that Pusineri sends to start against River Plate
¡A dejarlo todo en la cancha! 💪⚽🔥
👊 #VamosDecano 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/hCYLAD0q4X
Tweet from River Plate
The players already in the stadium
The players already in the stadium
Tweet from Atletico Tucuman
The stadium is full for today's match
The stadium is full for today's match
👊 #VamosDecano 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/8EajKOFaII
River Plate have many players out
Demichelis's team could be in trouble, as they have three injured and two suspended. Kranevitter, Zuculini and David Martinez are injured; Enzo Perez and Enzo Diaz are suspended.
Atletico Tucuman has no one out
They only have one player that has a big risk of being suspended, and it is the midfielder Guillermo Acosta.
Follow here Atletico Tucuman vs River Plate live score
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Atletico Tucuman vs River Platw ;live, as well as the latest information coming out of Estadio Monumental Jose Fierro ;Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
When and where to watch Atletico Tucumán vs River Plate live and online?
The game will be broadcast by ESPN TyC Sports Internacional, ViX, Paramount+, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
Player to watch from River Plate: Esequiel Barco
The 24-year-old Argentinian left winger is having a good season with River Plate, as he is now the second top scorer with 4, and the second top assister with 2. The interesting thing about him is that in the last 4 games, only in one has not participated in a goal or assist. In the last game he scored a goal, in the game before he put the assist that gave them victory, in matchday 11 he did not participate in anything and in matchday 10 he scored and assisted. Will he appear tomorrow against Atletico Tucuman?
Player to watch from Atletico Tucuman: Joaquin Pereyra
The 24-year-old Argentinian midfielder is having a decent season with Atletico Tucuman, he is not the team's goalscorer, since he only has one goal, but he is the top assister, with 3 assists, his three assists and his goal came in the last two games. Last game he assisted two of the three goals, and in the previous game he assisted one goal and scored one goal. Will he be key in tomorrow's game?
Times for the match
Some of the times for the match
Bolivia: 8:30 pm
Colombia: 6:30 pm
Argentina: 9:30 pm
Brazil: 9:30 pm
Chile: 7:30 pm
Ecuador: 6:30 pm
USA (ET): 8:30 pm
Spain: 1:30 am
Mexico: 6:30 pm
Paraguay: 8:30 pm
Peru: 6:30 pm
Uruguay: 8:30 pm
Venezuela: 7:30 pm
Last XI from River Plate
Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Leandro Gonzalez, Paulo Diaz, Enzo Diaz; Rodrigo Aliendro, Enzo Perez, Nicolas De la Cruz; Nacho Fernandez, Lucas Beltran, Esequiel Barco
Last XI from Atletico Tucuman
Tomas Marchiori; Matias Orihuela, Nicolas Romero, Bruno Bianchi, Marcelo Ortiz, Renzo Tesuri; Joaquin Pereyra, Guillermo Acosta, Adrian Sanchez; Marcelo Estigabirria, Mateo Coronel
River Plate come from a good victory!
Martin Demichelis's team is having an incredible season, they are now in first place, 6 points ahead second place San Lorenzo. Last matchday they played a really weak Independiente, because they are in 23rd place and they won 2-0 thanks to goals from Esequiel Barco and Miguel Borja. Can River Plate extend their point lead tomorrow, or will they struggle against Atletico Tucuman?
Atletico Tucuman come from a strong victory!
Lucas Pusineri's team is not having a good start to the season, as they are now in 24th place in the 28-team table, but last matchday they beat one of the biggest teams in Argentina, Racing Club, and they played away. Tucumán achieved a 1-3 victory, thanks to a goal by Adrian Sanchez, a goal by Marcelo Ortizand a goal by Marcelo Estigabirria. Can Atletico Tucuman get their second consecutive win against River Plate?
Where will the match be?
The Estadio Monumental Jose ; Fierro located in Tucuman, Argentina, will be the venue for this duel between River Plate, who seeks to be champion, and Atletico Tucuman, who seeks not to be relegated. This stadium has a capacity for 35,200 fans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Primera División Argentina match: Atletico Tucuman vs River Plate Live Updates!
My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Atletico Tucuman vs River Plate corresponding to matchday 14 of the Argentine First Division. The meeting will take place in Estadio Monumental José Fierro. It will start at 6:30 pm