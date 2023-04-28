Atletico Tucuman vs River Plate LIVE: Score Updates (1-0)
Photo El Periodico 

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
8:13 PMa few seconds ago

Yellow card for Tucuman

Bianchi is given the yellow 
7:51 PM22 minutes ago

Second yellow for Paradela!!

Paradela is given the double yellow and River is left with 10 players 
7:50 PM23 minutes ago

Yellow card for River

Paradela is given the yellow 
7:48 PM26 minutes ago

Yellow card for River Plate

Pablo Solari is given the yellow card
7:47 PM27 minutes ago

Min 16: Goal for Atletico Tucuman

A good ball from Adrian Sanchez to Mateo Coronel, he shoots and scores
7:28 PMan hour ago

And the match begins

Atletico Tucuman moves the ball
7:18 PMan hour ago

Esequiel Barco is not starting!

The Argentine left midfielder is not starting today, due to Pablo Solari occupying his place today. Will he play in the second half?

 

7:13 PMan hour ago

A player from Atletico Tucuman is playing his second game

The Paraguayan right back Wilson Ibarrola played last matchday, but was on the bench, today, he is in the starting line-up. Will he play well?

 

 

 

6:59 PMan hour ago

Starting XI for River Plate

The XI players that Demichelis is sending to the field to play vs Tucuman 

 

 

6:55 PMan hour ago

Starting XI from Atletico Tucuman

The XI players that Pusineri sends to start against River Plate 

 

6:50 PMan hour ago

Tweet from River Plate

The players already in the stadium

 

 

6:45 PMan hour ago

Tweet from Atletico Tucuman

The stadium is full for today's match

 

 

6:42 PM2 hours ago

River Plate have many players out

Demichelis's team could be in trouble, as they have three injured and two suspended. Kranevitter, Zuculini and David Martinez are injured; Enzo Perez and Enzo Diaz are suspended.
6:33 PM2 hours ago

Atletico Tucuman has no one out

They only have one player that has a big risk of being suspended, and it is the midfielder Guillermo Acosta. 
3:00 PM5 hours ago

Follow here Atletico Tucuman vs River Plate live score

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Atletico Tucuman vs River Platw ;live, as well as the latest information coming out of Estadio Monumental Jose Fierro ;Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
2:55 PM5 hours ago

When and where to watch Atletico Tucumán vs River Plate live and online?

The game will be broadcast by ESPN TyC Sports Internacional, ViX, Paramount+, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
2:50 PM5 hours ago

Player to watch from River Plate: Esequiel Barco

The 24-year-old Argentinian left winger is having a good season with River Plate, as he is now the second top scorer with 4, and the second top assister with 2. The interesting thing about him is that in the last 4 games, only in one has not participated in a goal or assist. In the last game he scored a goal, in the game before he put the assist that gave them victory, in matchday 11 he did not participate in anything and in matchday 10 he scored and assisted. Will he appear tomorrow against Atletico Tucuman?

 

2:45 PM5 hours ago

Player to watch from Atletico Tucuman: Joaquin Pereyra

The 24-year-old Argentinian midfielder is having a decent season with Atletico Tucuman, he is not the team's goalscorer, since he only has one goal, but he is the top assister, with 3 assists, his three assists and his goal came in the last two games. Last game he assisted two of the three goals, and in the previous game he assisted one goal and scored one goal. Will he be key in tomorrow's game?

 

2:40 PM6 hours ago

Times for the match

Some of the times for the match

Argentina:  9:30 pm

Bolivia:  8:30 pm
Brazil:  9:30 pm

Chile: 7:30 pm

Colombia: 6:30 pm
Ecuador:  6:30 pm

USA (ET):  8:30 pm

Spain:  1:30 am

Mexico: 6:30 pm

Paraguay:  8:30 pm

Peru:  6:30 pm

Uruguay:  8:30 pm

Venezuela: 7:30 pm

2:35 PM6 hours ago

Last XI from River Plate

Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Leandro Gonzalez, Paulo Diaz, Enzo Diaz; Rodrigo Aliendro, Enzo Perez, Nicolas De la Cruz; Nacho Fernandez, Lucas Beltran, Esequiel Barco
2:30 PM6 hours ago

Last XI from Atletico Tucuman

Tomas Marchiori; Matias Orihuela, Nicolas Romero, Bruno Bianchi, Marcelo Ortiz, Renzo Tesuri; Joaquin Pereyra, Guillermo Acosta, Adrian Sanchez; Marcelo Estigabirria, Mateo Coronel 
2:25 PM6 hours ago

River Plate come from a good victory!

Martin Demichelis's team is having an incredible season, they are now in first place, 6 points ahead second place San Lorenzo. Last matchday they played a really weak Independiente, because they are in 23rd place and they won 2-0 thanks to goals from Esequiel Barco and Miguel Borja. Can River Plate extend their point lead tomorrow, or will they struggle against Atletico Tucuman
2:20 PM6 hours ago

Atletico Tucuman come from a strong victory!

Lucas Pusineri's team is not having a good start to the season, as they are now in 24th place in the 28-team table, but last matchday they beat one of the biggest teams in Argentina, Racing Club, and they played away. Tucumán achieved a 1-3 victory, thanks to a goal by Adrian Sanchez, a goal by Marcelo Ortizand a goal by Marcelo Estigabirria. Can Atletico Tucuman get their second consecutive win against River Plate?
2:15 PM6 hours ago

Where will the match be?

The Estadio Monumental Jose ; Fierro located in Tucuman, Argentina, will be the venue for this duel between River Plate, who seeks to be champion, and Atletico Tucuman, who seeks not to be relegated. This stadium has a capacity for 35,200 fans.
2:10 PM6 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Primera División Argentina match: Atletico Tucuman vs River Plate Live Updates!

My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Atletico Tucuman vs River Plate corresponding to matchday 14 of the Argentine First Division. The meeting will take place in Estadio Monumental José Fierro. It will start at 6:30 pm


 

VAVEL Logo