Sunderland vs Watford LIVE: Score Updates
Photo Cronicle Live

8:43 AM8 minutes ago

Ismael Kone is on the bench

The 20-year-old Canadian midfielder is not starting. Even if he was one of the best in the defeat against Hull City. Will he enter the pitch in the second half?

 

8:38 AM13 minutes ago

Patrick Roberts starts again

The English attacking midfielder was in the bench last matchday vs West Brom, but today he is in the starting XI. Will he play well?

 

8:29 AM22 minutes ago

Starting XI for Watford

Daniel Bachmann; Hassane Kamara, Christian Kabasele, Ryan Porteus, Ryan Andrews; Imran Louza, Hamza Choudhury; Ismaila Sarr, Ken Sema, Yaser Aspirilla; Keinan Davis
8:22 AM29 minutes ago

Starting XI for Sunderland

Anthony Patterson; Denis Cirkin, Trai Hume, Luke O'Nein, Lynden Gooch; Daniel Neil, Pierre Ekwah; Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts, Amad Diallo; Joe Gelhardt
8:22 AM29 minutes ago

Flashback to some goals in Wembley 

 

8:14 AM37 minutes ago

The players have arrived at the stadium

 

 

8:13 AM38 minutes ago

Watford have many injuries

The Hornets will be without Britt Assombalonga, Tom Cleverly, Francisco Sierralta, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Edo Kayembe, Kourtney House, or Daniel Gosling.
8:09 AM43 minutes ago

Sunderland have many injured players

Sunderland will be without Jewisson Bennette, Daniel Ballard, Aji Alese, Ross Stewart, Ross Embelton and Eliott Embelton. Also, Jack Diamond is suspended. Will it be difficult for them without many stars?
11:27 PM9 hours ago

Follow here Sunderland vs Watford live score

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Sunderland vs Watford live, as well as the latest information coming out of Stadium of Light.
 
11:22 PM9 hours ago

Player to watch from Watford: Joao Pedro

The 21 year old Brazilian striker is having a really good season for the Hornets, he has played 35 matches and he has scored 11 goals and assisted 4. Will the Watford striker appear tomorrow vs Sunderland?

 

11:17 PM10 hours ago

Player to watch from Sunderland: Amad Diallo

The Ivory Coast loanee from Manchester United is having a really good season for the Black Cats, right now he has played 35 matches, and he is their top scorer with 12 goals, and also has provided 3 assists. Will the Manchester United talent make an act of appearance tomorrow vs Watford?

 

 

11:12 PM10 hours ago

When and where to watch Sunderland vs Watford live and online?

The match will be broadcast on SAFC Live, but if you want to watch it live and online VAVEL is your best option.
11:07 PM10 hours ago

Last XI from Watford

Daniel Bachmann; Hassane Kamara, Christian Kabasele, Ryan Porteus, Ryan Andrews; Leandro Bacuna; Ken Sema, Ismael Kone, Imran Louza, Ismaila Sarr; Joao Pedro
11:02 PM10 hours ago

Last XI from Sunderland

Anthony Patterson; Denis Cirkin, Luke O`Nein, Trai Hume, Lynden Gooch; Pierre Ekwah, Daniel Neil; Jack Clarke, Abdoullah Ba, Amad Diallo; Joe Gelhardt
10:57 PM10 hours ago

Times for the match

These are some of the times for tomorrow's match

Argentina: 11:00 am

Bolivia:  10:00 am
Brazil: 11:00 am

Chile:  9:00 am

Colombia:  8:00 am
Ecuador:  8:00 am

USA (ET): 10:00 am

Spain: 3:00 pm

Mexico: 8:00 am

Paraguay: 10:00 am

Peru: 8:00 am

Uruguay:  10:00 am

Venezuela:  9:00 am


 

10:52 PM10 hours ago

Watford come from a bad loss

Chris Wilder's team is not having a good season, they are now in 13th place 7 points behind play-offs, but they are safe from relegation. Last matchday they played a struggling Hull City and lost 1-0 thanks to a goal from the Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan. Can Watford recover tomorrow and win against Sunderland?
10:47 PM10 hours ago

Sunderland come from a big win!

Tony Mowbray's team is having a really good season, right now they are in 7th place, one point behind 6th and three behind 5th. Last matchday they played a strong West Brom and got a really important win. The match started really bad for the Black Cats, as West Brom scored in the last minute of the first half, but Denis Cirkin scored at the start of the second half, and scored a brace in the 84th minute. Can Sunderland get to play-offs tomorrow?
10:42 PM10 hours ago

Where will the match be?

The Stadium of Light, located in Sunderland, England, will be the venue for this duel between Sunderland, which seeks to reach the play-offs, and Watford, which seeks to move away from the middle table. This stadium has a capacity for 48,707 fans.
10:37 PM10 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 EFL Championship match: Sunderland vs Watford Live Updates!

The match is between Sunderland and Watford corresponding to matchday 45 of the EFL Championship. The meeting will take place in Stadium of Light. It will start at 8:00 am


 

