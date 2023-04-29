Schalke 04 vs Werder Bremen LIVE: score updates (0-1)
12:15 PM2 minutes ago

Min 44: Close from Weiser!!

A great power shot from Weiser inside the box, and it is close to the goal!!
12:05 PM11 minutes ago

Min 35: Great save from Pavlenka!!

A great cross for Terodde, he heads it and Pavlenka sends it to a corner and the corner ends in Pavlenka's hands
11:55 AM22 minutes ago

Yellow card for Werder Bremen

Stage is given the yellow
11:49 AM28 minutes ago

Min 18: Goal for Werder Bremen

A great ball to Ducksch, he was in the are alone, had a shot and beat Schwolow. 
11:42 AM35 minutes ago

Min 11: Close from Karaman

A good through ball from Salazar to Karaman, he shot and it went wide
11:30 AMan hour ago

And the match begins

Werder Bremen move the ball
11:17 AMan hour ago

Werder Bremen dominates

Both teams have met 20 times, Schalke have won 5, they have drawn 4 and Werder Bremen have won 11. Who will win today?
11:15 AMan hour ago

Fullkrug is not even on the bench

The German striker is not even on the bench for today's game. Will Maximilian Phillip fill in well his place ?

 

11:12 AMan hour ago

Danny Latza is not in the starting XI

The 33 year old German midfielder is not in the starting XI today, will he come on in the second half?

 

11:00 AMan hour ago

Starting XI from Werder Bremen

The XI players that are sent to fight against Schalke 

 

10:56 AMan hour ago

Starting XI from Schalke

The XI players that are sent to fight against Werder Bremen 

 

 

10:52 AMan hour ago

Tweet from Werder Bremen

Bittencourt smiling to the camera 
10:42 AM2 hours ago

Tweet from Schalke

Marius Bulter showing the passion for his team
10:40 AM2 hours ago

Werder Bremen only have one injured player

The German right back Felix Agu will not be for today's game


 

10:36 AM2 hours ago

Schalke have many injured players!

Sebastian Polter, Justin Hekereen, Soichiro Kozuki, Cedric Brunner, Tim Starke and Ralph Fahrmann are injured 


 

11:57 PM12 hours ago

Tune in here Schalke 04 vs Werder Bremen

In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Schalke 04 vs Werder Bremen as well as recent information of the VELTINIS-Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL.
 
11:52 PM12 hours ago

Player to watch from Werder Bremen: Niklas Fullkrug

The 30-year-old German striker is having a very good season for theVerdi-blancos as he is the Bundesliga top scorer for now. With 16 goals and 5 assists, the Hannover-born German killer is leading his team to a good spot in the table. Will he appear tomorrow against Schalke 04?

11:47 PM12 hours ago

Player to watch from Schalke 04: Marius Bulter

The 30-year-old German striker is one of the few salvageable aspects of this Schalke 04, since this season the German killer has played 29 games, scoring 9 goals and 1 assist. Obviously those are not killer numbers, but for Schalke 04 yes, since in 29 games, the entire team has scored 26 goals. Will he appear tomorrow against Werder Bremen?

11:42 PM13 hours ago

Last XI from Werder Bremen

Jiri Pavlenka; Marco Friedl, Niklas Stark, Milos Veljkovic; Anthony Jung, Jens Stage, Christian Gros, Leonardo Bittencourt, Mitchell Weiser; Marvin Dukush, Maximilian Phillip
11:37 PM13 hours ago

Last XI from Schalke 04

Alexander Schwolow; Jere Uronen, Marcin Kaminski, Moritz Jenz, Henning Matriciani; Danny Latza, Alex Kral; Marius Bulter, Dominick Drexler, Kenan Karaman; Simon Terodde
11:32 PM13 hours ago

Some of the times to watch the match!

These are some of the times to watch the match

Argentina: 1:30 pm

Bolivia: 12:30 pm
Brazil: 1:30 pm

Chile: 11:30 am

Colombia: 10:30 am
Ecuador: 10:30 am

USA (ET):12:30 pm

Spain: 5:30 pm

Mexico: 10:30 am

Paraguay: 12:30 pm

Peru: 10:30 am

Uruguay: 12:30 pm

Venezuela: 11:30 am


 

 

11:27 PM13 hours ago

When and where to watch Schalke 04 vs Werder Bremen

The match will be broadcast on ESPN+, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
11:22 PM13 hours ago

Werder Bremen come from a good victory.

Ole Werner's team is having a decent season in the Bundesliga. Some matchdays ago they were fighting for European spots, but they have fallen off. Last matchday they played away against Hertha Berlin and won 2-4. Can Werder Bremen get away from the half of the table?
11:17 PM13 hours ago

Schalke 04 come from an embarrassing loss!

Schalke 04 is having a really bad season. After returning to the Bundesliga, they are not doing a good job. They are now in 17th place 1 point behind relegation play-offs. Last matchday they got smashed in Freiburg 4-0. Can Schalke 04 start recovering tomorrow?
11:12 PM13 hours ago

Where will the match be?

The VELTINIS-Arena, located in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, will be the venue for this duel between Schalke 04, who is looking to get out of the relegation places, and Werder Bremen, who is looking to get away from the relegation places. This stadium has a capacity for 62,271 fans.
11:07 PM13 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Bundesliga match: Schalke 04 vs Werder Bremen Live Updates!

My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Schalke 04 and Everton corresponding to matchday 30 of the Bundesliga. The meeting will take place in VELTINIS-Arena. It will start at 10:30 am


 

