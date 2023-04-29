Schalke 04 vs Werder Bremen LIVE: score updates (0-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
Min 44: Close from Weiser!!
A great power shot from Weiser inside the box, and it is close to the goal!!
Min 35: Great save from Pavlenka!!
A great cross for Terodde, he heads it and Pavlenka sends it to a corner and the corner ends in Pavlenka's hands
Yellow card for Werder Bremen
Stage is given the yellow
Min 18: Goal for Werder Bremen
A great ball to Ducksch, he was in the are alone, had a shot and beat Schwolow.
Min 11: Close from Karaman
A good through ball from Salazar to Karaman, he shot and it went wide
And the match begins
Werder Bremen move the ball
Werder Bremen dominates
Both teams have met 20 times, Schalke have won 5, they have drawn 4 and Werder Bremen have won 11. Who will win today?
Fullkrug is not even on the bench
The German striker is not even on the bench for today's game. Will Maximilian Phillip fill in well his place ?
Danny Latza is not in the starting XI
The 33 year old German midfielder is not in the starting XI today, will he come on in the second half?
Starting XI from Werder Bremen
The XI players that are sent to fight against Schalke
Die Aufstellung ist da! Diese Jungs sollen es heute auf Schalke richten.
Die Aufstellung ist da! Diese Jungs sollen es heute auf Schalke richten. 👇👀
Eren #Dinkci ist aufgrund von Fußbeschwerden nicht mit nach Gelsenkirchen gereist. #Werder | #S04SVW
— SV Werder Bremen (@werderbremen) April 29, 2023
Starting XI from Schalke
The XI players that are sent to fight against Werder Bremen
Unsere Start-1⃣1⃣ für das Duell gegen @werderbremen
Glück auf, Knappen! ⚒️#S04 | 🔵⚪️ | #S04SVW pic.twitter.com/Xzutx2s8wq
Tweet from Werder Bremen
Bittencourt smiling to the camera
Moin aus Gelsenkirchen. ✌️#Werder | #S04SVW
Tweet from Schalke
Marius Bulter showing the passion for his team
0⃣4⃣ Stunden
Werder Bremen only have one injured player
The German right back Felix Agu will not be for today's game
Schalke have many injured players!
Sebastian Polter, Justin Hekereen, Soichiro Kozuki, Cedric Brunner, Tim Starke and Ralph Fahrmann are injured
Tune in here Schalke 04 vs Werder Bremen
In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Schalke 04 vs Werder Bremen as well as recent information of the VELTINIS-Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL.
Player to watch from Werder Bremen: Niklas Fullkrug
The 30-year-old German striker is having a very good season for theVerdi-blancos as he is the Bundesliga top scorer for now. With 16 goals and 5 assists, the Hannover-born German killer is leading his team to a good spot in the table. Will he appear tomorrow against Schalke 04?
Player to watch from Schalke 04: Marius Bulter
The 30-year-old German striker is one of the few salvageable aspects of this Schalke 04, since this season the German killer has played 29 games, scoring 9 goals and 1 assist. Obviously those are not killer numbers, but for Schalke 04 yes, since in 29 games, the entire team has scored 26 goals. Will he appear tomorrow against Werder Bremen?
Last XI from Werder Bremen
Jiri Pavlenka; Marco Friedl, Niklas Stark, Milos Veljkovic; Anthony Jung, Jens Stage, Christian Gros, Leonardo Bittencourt, Mitchell Weiser; Marvin Dukush, Maximilian Phillip
Last XI from Schalke 04
Alexander Schwolow; Jere Uronen, Marcin Kaminski, Moritz Jenz, Henning Matriciani; Danny Latza, Alex Kral; Marius Bulter, Dominick Drexler, Kenan Karaman; Simon Terodde
Some of the times to watch the match!
These are some of the times to watch the match
Bolivia: 12:30 pm
Colombia: 10:30 am
Argentina: 1:30 pm
Brazil: 1:30 pm
Chile: 11:30 am
Ecuador: 10:30 am
USA (ET):12:30 pm
Spain: 5:30 pm
Mexico: 10:30 am
Paraguay: 12:30 pm
Peru: 10:30 am
Uruguay: 12:30 pm
Venezuela: 11:30 am
When and where to watch Schalke 04 vs Werder Bremen
The match will be broadcast on ESPN+, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
Werder Bremen come from a good victory.
Ole Werner's team is having a decent season in the Bundesliga. Some matchdays ago they were fighting for European spots, but they have fallen off. Last matchday they played away against Hertha Berlin and won 2-4. Can Werder Bremen get away from the half of the table?
Schalke 04 come from an embarrassing loss!
Schalke 04 is having a really bad season. After returning to the Bundesliga, they are not doing a good job. They are now in 17th place 1 point behind relegation play-offs. Last matchday they got smashed in Freiburg 4-0. Can Schalke 04 start recovering tomorrow?
Where will the match be?
The VELTINIS-Arena, located in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, will be the venue for this duel between Schalke 04, who is looking to get out of the relegation places, and Werder Bremen, who is looking to get away from the relegation places. This stadium has a capacity for 62,271 fans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Bundesliga match: Schalke 04 vs Werder Bremen Live Updates!
My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Schalke 04 and Everton corresponding to matchday 30 of the Bundesliga. The meeting will take place in VELTINIS-Arena. It will start at 10:30 am