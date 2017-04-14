Orlando City SC vs LA Galaxy preview: Orlando looking to stay unbeaten at home

Orlando City SC will be welcoming the struggling LA Galaxy on Saturday to their new fortress, the Orlando City Stadium.

The Lions are undefeated at home

Orlando has played three of their four matches of the young Major League Soccer season at home and they are currently 3-0. Orlando’s strong home play currently has them in second place in the Eastern Conference with a 3-1 record. They are currently just one point behind Columbus Crew SC who is in first place with 10 points.

The Lions defense at home has been strong; they have only conceded one goal as of now. The Philadelphia Union has been the only visiting club to score in the brand new stadium. The Lions still walked away with three points; thanks to the Lions leading scorer Cyle Larin.

Orlando will need Cyle Larin to continue his goal streak on Saturday against LA if they want to improve their home record to 4-0 | Source: Stephen M. Dowell - TNS

The Canadian international scored two goals in that match to defeat the Union 2-1 on March 18th. In the other two matches against New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls, Orlando was able to keep a clean sheet in duplicate narrow 1-0 victories at home.

The more impressive part about Orlando’s 3-0 home record is that they have done this without their designated player Kaka. The former Brazilian international has only played 11 minutes of the 2017 season for the Lions. He was forced to leave the home opener against NYC on March 5th with a hamstring injury.

Orlando will still be without Kaka when they take on LA on Saturday. However, head coach Jason Kreis and the rest of the Lions will be pushing to potentially have a 4-0 record at home for the first time in their MLS existence come Sunday morning.

“When they come here, they’re coming for a scrap,” Orlando striker Giles Barnes told Jean Racine. “If they think they’re going to take any points off us, they gotta fight us with tooth and nail. That’s the only way you’re even going to take any points and even then, you’re probably going to take none.”

How Orlando wins

If Orlando is going to stay undefeated they will need Larin to continue his goal scoring streak. As of right now, he leads the club with three goals in four matches played. Plus the Canadian likes to score at the Orlando City Stadium; all three of his goals have come at home.

The midfield of Orlando will also need to make sure that they win the battle of possession. Another Canadian international Will Johnson will be in charge of securing the Lions midfield and not allowing the Galaxy to build any rhythm.

The Orlando faithful will be pushing their Lions to keep their record at home undefeated on Saturday against the Galaxy | Source: Orlando City

The history is brief between the two clubs

The two teams have only faced twice since the Florida club began to play in the MLS in 2015. LA or Orlando has not been able to win at each other’s home yet. Each time the winning club has enjoyed a big victory in front of their home fans. The first time the Galaxy and the Lions faced on May 17th, 2015 was at the Citrus Bowl, LA left the state of Florida with a shocking 4-0 defeat to the then expansion club.

The next time the two clubs faced was at the StubHub Center on September 11th, 2016. LA was able to get their revenge as they beat Orlando 4-2. LA’s star Giovani dos Santos scored two goals to defeat the Lions in Southern California.

Galaxy head coach Curt Onalfo will be looking to win their first match in Orlando on Saturday. The Galaxy can also start to build some rhythm by picking up a victory at the Orlando City Stadium.

The Galaxy is looking to rebuild their season

The Galaxy’s 2017 season has been disappointing, to say the least. The Galaxy has always been hard to beat at home. However, this season has been different for LA since they started 0-2 with losses to FC Dallas and the Portland Timbers at home.

Since then LA has gone 2-1, they started by pulling out a tough 2-1 road victory at Rio Tinto Stadium against Real Salt Lake on March 18th. The Galaxy then traveled to Canada to face the Vancouver Whitecaps FC and lost 4-2 in that match on April 1st.

Romain Alessandrini (Center) can extend his scoring streak to three games against Orlando on Saturday | Source: Steve Carrillo

The only positive that came from that defeat was that the injury list of LA had dramatically decreased. Ashley Cole, Dos Santos, and Gyasi Zardes returned to the roster after missing a lengthy amount of time due to injuries.

By the next match, all three of them were back in the starting lineup against the Montreal Impact last Friday. For the first time this season the Galaxy looked like a team that was dangerous. That resulted in a comfortable 2-0 home victory for LA.

LA’s road to victory is simple

If the Galaxy finds a way to win in Orlando then Onalfo might have just turned this bumpy season around for Los Angeles. He will need Dos Santos, Zardes, Emmanuel Boateng and Romain Alessandrini to break through the stingy defense.

The Galaxy will need both Giovani dos Santos (front) and Jermaine Jones (rear) to have an impact against Orlando if they want to leave Florida with three points | Source: Steve Carrillo

However, Onalfo will need his defense to step up and frustrate the Lions offense. LA’s captain and center back Jelle Van Damme will have to make sure that his back line ignores the crowd and does not give up an early or easy goal. Allowing Orlando to get on the scoreboard first will ignite the crowd and can potentially spark a run for the Lions.

Prediction: Orlando city SC 3, LA Galaxy 2