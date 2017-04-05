Sebastian Giovinco brace lifts Toronto FC over Orlando City SC

When he is on, there are not many better than Sebastian Giovinco in Major League Soccer. And tonight, the Italian was on hand to help Toronto FC pick up a good 2-1 win over Orlando City SC.

Along with scoring his fourth and fifth goals of the season, Giovinco was once again instrumental to Toronto's attack. At the back, goalkeeper Alex Bono made some crucial saves to preserve the lead and ultimately, the win.

A first half full of goals leaves Toronto in front at the break

It was another big night for Sebastian Giovinco at BMO Field | Source: The Canadian Press

Things started off quickly for Toronto as they started on the front foot, looking to set the tempo and dominate proceedings.

The pressure paid off in the ninth minute when Raheem Edwards, getting another start tonight, went around Scott Sutter with ease before cutting the ball back to Jozy Altidore. Altidore's first touch was poor but the ball fell to Giovinco who shifted to his right foot and fired his first goal of the night low past former TFC man Joe Bendik. Bendik was in the thick of the action again in the 24th minute when he raced out to stop Altidore from rounding him and putting the ball into an empty net after Víctor Vázquez had sent the US international through with a great pass.

Bendik was beaten again in the 38th minute b Giovinco however as Toronto's wide men continued to find space against a usually very miserly Orlando defense. Altidore found Steven Beitashour out in space and the right wing back played the ball into the box that Bendik managed to get a hand on. Vázquez reached the rebound first and played a cute little ball to Giovinco who tucked the ball away with ease and gave Toronto their second goal of the game.

The home side were unable to see out the half as right into stoppage time, with Kaká pulling one back for Orlando. The Brazilian started things off by playing a short corner that found Carlos Rivas outside the box. Rivas then crossed the ball into the box and Cyle Larin was on hand at the far post to nod the ball back across goal where an unmarked Kaká finished from close range.

Alex Bono comes up big in the second half

Alex Bono stepped up in the second half to keep Toronto ahead | Source: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

After the break, Orlando came out looking much sharper and continually tested the Toronto backline and their goalkeeper. The first chance of the half came in the 51st minute when Kaká met Servando Carrasco​'s free kick at the far post but he was unable to convert his touch goal ward.

Alex Bono was the called into action in the 58th minute when he first blocked Larin's attempt from close range and then managed to scramble the rebound away off the goal line before the Orlando striker could get to it.

Toronto's goalkeeper and Larin went head-to-head again in the 67th minute when Larin shook off his marker to meet Rivas' cross but his finishing lacked power and Bono was able to get a hand to the ball and then collect the rebound.

Altidore could have added to Toronto's tally if he had taken a cleaner touch of the ball after Giovinco had laid on the shot for him with a cheeky little backheel but pressure from Luis Gil made Altidore miss the target just narrowly to the left.

After that, Toronto began to slow the game down as they looked to see out the last few minutes of the game and managed to make the temp of the game more of a stop-start nature to keep Orlando from building any serious momentum.

The final whistle blew and the home side celebrated a big win that pushed them into third in the Eastern conference. Orlando, and in particular Cyle Larin, will look back at the opportunities they had to not only draw level but maybe even win the game that they did not take.