Philadelphia Union destroy ten man DC United for second win of the season

The Philadelphia Union traveled to RFK Stadium in search of their second straight win on Saturday night to take on fellow Eastern Conference side, DC United.

Despite coming off with an injury against the New York Red Bulls, Ray Gaddis recovered to start his fourth straight match of the season, while Roland Alberg, who was also injured against the Red Bull,s did not make the match-day squad.

Union start well on the road

The Philadelphia Union began the match on the front foot, controlling possession and the pace of play for the first fifteen minutes of the match. Having earned a corner in the just the second minute of play, Chris Pontius headed toward goal but the former DC United man's shot was wide of goal.

The early pressure continued in the third minute as Fafa Picault ventured forward and attempted to curl a shot toward goal but the former FC St. Pauli man's shot hit a DC defender who cleared the ball out for yet another Philadelphia corner.

DC would finally earn their first chance of the match in the 14th minute when Lloyd Sam earned a corner off of Fabinho but the Englishman's delivery flew over the heads of his teammates and out for a Philadelphia throw in deep in their own half.

The early action was physical, with three yellow cards handed out in just the first 19 minutes of play.

Philadelphia pressure intensifies

A slip from DC midfielder Jared Jeffrey allowed Ilsinho to latch onto the free ball thirty yards from goal but his rocket from distance did little but sting the palms of Bill Hamid who claimed the shot with ease in the 21st minute.

Philadelphia would have a flurry of shots in the 26th minute as a CJ Sapong through ball found the feet of an onrushing Pontius who's shot was cleared off the line by Bill Hamid however, no sooner was the shot cleared than Fafa Picault latched onto the rebound and shot toward goal but it would be DC center back Kofi Opare to the rescue, blocking the shot and averting the danger.

Bill Hamid would once again play hero in the 31st minute as Haris Medunjanin played in the speedy Fafa Picault with a beautifully weighted pass but his shot was awkwardly scooped away from goal by the two-time US Men's National Team goalkeeper.

DC come to life late in the first

Not to be undone, Andre Blake made his own save in the 34th minute, leaping dramatically over his defense to claim an Ian Harkes free kick.

Moments later DC would have their first real chance from open play as Taylor Kemp's cross found the head of Lloyd Sam but the former New York Red Bulls player's header went wide of goal much to Andre Blake's relief.

DC would continue their late push for a goal in the 37th minute when Luciano Acosta burst from midfielder but the Argentine's shot went wide of goal as the stalemate remained intact.

Philadelphia break the deadlock

Despite DC's late resurgence, Philadelphia would strike first when Medunjanin hit an absolute rocket of a shot from distance that flew into the back of the net for the opening goal in the 39th minute.

Philadelphia nearly added a second in the fortieth minute when Sapong played Ilsinho in on goal but the Brazilian shot was blocked moments before

Moments later, it was Sapong's turn to have a go, with Hamid diving to his right to deny the in-form striker

DC would again threaten on the set piece when Harkes found the head of Birnbaum in the forty-first but the US International's header flew wide of goal as United continued to search for the equalizing goal

Philadelphia would threaten first in the second half when Pontius' curling cross found the head of Fafa Picault but Hamid reacted well as a strong right hand from the Maryland-born man kept the ball out of the net in the 48th minute.

Picault did well to earn a corner in the 50th minute when he burst forward toward the box with pace and was cynically cut down by Birnbaum but Medunjanin's ensuing free kick did little to threaten the goal, bouncing off the back of Union defender Jack Elliott and out for a goal kick.

Dramatics would ensue in the 55th minute when Luciano Acosta cynically tripped Chris Pontius. the Argentine didn't get a piece of the ball right in front of the referee and was rewarded with a straight red for his efforts.

Up a man, Philadelphia pile it on

Philadelphia pushed for the second goal of the match against a reduced DC United side in the 58th minute when Fafa Picault cut in from the left wing and ripped a shot from the corner of the box but his shot was well wide of goal much to Bill Hamid's relief.

Oguchi Onyewu would double Philadelphia's lead in the 64th minute with a powerful header from a Medunjanin corner as the Union took advantage of their extra man.

Medunjanin again would be the chance creator in the 65th minute as he launched the corner to Fabian Herbers at the top of the box but Herbers' shot from distance was palmed away from by a determined Bill Hamid.

Philadelphia didn't have to rely on leading scorer, CJ Sapong on the night as the managed four goals from four different scorers

With just 15 minutes left in the match, DC United pushed to reduce the deficit to one goal but Philadelphia poured on the misery for DC supporters as Medunjanin laid the ball off to Fafa Picault who let a shot rip from the edge of the box and got nothing but net as the Union added a third goal to their lead in the seventy-eighth minute.

Having missed six minutes earlier, Fabian Herbers completed the route in the 89th minute with a curling effort from the edge of the box as a deflated Bill Hamid pull the ball out of the back of the net just moments before the final whistle rang out around the stadium.