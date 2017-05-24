Miguel Almiron wins MLS Player of the Week

Miguel Almiron wins Player of the Week

Atlanta United's Miguel Almiron scooped the MLS Player of the Week award after scoring an impressive hat-trick during Atlanta's 4-1 win over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

The midfielder was influential in Atlanta's home win and continues to terrorize defenses all over Major League Soccer, earning multiple Team of the Week honors early in his MLS career.

Almiron Already a Star

The Paraguayan is the second Atlanta United player to win the award this season after Josef Martinez won it thanks to his hat-trick against Minnesota United. Almiron has been superb for the expansion team so far this season, scoring five goals and notching four assists in his first 11 games. While Atlanta currently sit in ninth in the Eastern Conference, Almiron may be an early candidate for MVP. His performances have caught the eye of fans everywhere and now, he has the stats to support any early claims for MVP.

The 23-year old has been a star and his Player of the Week is much deserved after scoring his first hat-trick in Major League Soccer. Almiron's second goal in the win over Houston has also been nominated for Goal of the Week. The goal was the young midfielder personified as he used his quick feet to lift the ball over an on-rushing defender before firing high into the top corner.

Miguel Almiron celebrates his superstar performance against the Houston Dynamo. (Source: Miguel Martinez/Mundo Hispanico)

With Atlanta United having playoff aspirations in their debut season, Almiron has taken on the role as the main man while Josef Martinez has missed time through injury. And with Martinez returning soon, Almiron's form may even improve as he gets the team's primary goalscorer back, playing ahead of him.

This may be the first of many individual honors for the Paraguay midfielder, as he seems to get better every week.