Weakened New York City FC hope to continue good form heading into match vs Sporting Kansas City

NYCFC will need a top performance from Maxi Moralez on Wednesday night. | Photo: Tim Clayton/Getty Images

New York City FC welcome Sporting Kansas City to Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night for what will be only the second time ever. The first time Sporting KC came to Yankee Stadium they walked away with all three points as Ike Opara scored the only goal of the game off of a Matt Besler assist.

The most recent meeting between the two clubs was last season as Ike Opara found the back of the net once again in a 3-1 win. Frank Lampard scored for NYCFC that game and it still remains NYCFC's only goal in the short series between the two clubs. For obvious reasons, Lampard will not be available for selection as he retired at the end of last season, but he is not the only player NYCFC will be foreced to play without. In fact, the next most likely player to score, David Villa will be making a rare absence as well.

Team News

New York City FC: The blue side of New York have added key players to an already lengthy injury list. Miguel Camargo will continue to miss what is expected to be the remainder of the regular season with a non-displaced hip fracture which he picked up back in July while on international duty. Ronald Matarrita will also be sidelined with an injury once again as he continues to recover from the foot surgery that took place just a few weeks before Camargo's injury.

A big piece of NYCFC's backline will be missing as Maxime Chanot, who recently had hernia surgery, continues to recover from his procedure. Another mainstay in the backline, Ethan White, will also miss the match through injury as he picked up a gastrocnemius strain in NYCFC's most recent match against the New York Red Bulls. The Red Bull match also saw Mikey Lopez pick up an injury as he will be forced out with a midfoot sprain. Both players are expected back in 3-4 weeks.

Alex Ring, who scored a wonderful free kick in Finland's 1-0 win over Iceland, will also be missing as he picked up a toe injury while serving international duty. Ring is not the only starting midfielder expected to miss Wednesday nights match. Yangel Herrera played 77 minutes in Venezuela's 1-1 draw against Argentina on Tuesday night and will not be ready for the NYCFC's clash with Sporting KC.

Despite all of these losses, the biggest one is yet to be named. David Villa will be forced to make a rare absence as he picked up an adductor strain after being called into the Spanish national team for the first time since his arrival in the Big Apple. David Villa got to put on the Spanish kit when Spain battered Italy 3-0 on Saturday.

David Villa appeared in Spain's 3-0 win over Italy on Saturday. | Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

Sporting Kansas City: Like NYCFC, Sporting KC will be missing some valuable players. Starting off with Cameron Porter who is the only injured played on the Sporting KC roster. Porter suffered a broken fibula and ligament damage in right ankle in early August and is forced to miss the remainder of the season.

Despite a short injury list, Sporting KC will still be missing key players due to international duty. Starting off with half of the backline, both Matt Besler and Graham Zusi just finished a trip to Honduras while with the USMNT so will not feature in Wednesday's match. Soony Saad with Lebanon and James Musa of New Zealand will also miss the match.

What's Next?

Following their visit to Yankee Stadium, Sporting KC will have just a few days to prepare before traveling to Mapfre Stadium to take on the Columbus Crew SC on Sunday. After the match in Columbus, they'll prepare to host the New England Revolution. Once all of this is done, Sporting KC will be hoping to lift silverware as they take on the New York Red Bulls in the U.S. Open Cup final.

New York City FC on the other hand will have even less time to prepare for their next match as they'll be hosting the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Following that, NYCFC will travel to Colorado to face the Colorado Rapids in Dick's Sporting Goods Park. NYCFC will be hoping to build off of past results heading into the Sporting KC match and will then plan on carrying that through into the Portland and Colorado games.