New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs

New York Red Bulls 2 - 2 Toronto FC

Prediction: This game could either be a low-scoring tie or a high-scoring one but a draw is the most likely result on the cards. Both teams are lethal in front of goal and are also both vulnerable to a good counterattack due to the system they play. The Red Bulls may want to come out of their shells a little bit more since they are the home team but, Marsch would easily take a draw into Toronto next week, knowing that his team have proven that they can win away from home in a knock-out game already.

The New York Red Bulls will be led by head coach Jesse Marsch while Toronto FC will be led by head coach Greg Vanney.

Projected Lineup for Toronto FC (3-5-2): Bono; Mavinga, Moor, Zavaleta; Beitashour, Delgado, Bradley, Vázquez, Morrow; Altidore, Giovinco.

Projected Lineup for New York Red Bulls (3-5-2): Robles; Perrinelle, Long, Murillo; Adams, Davis, Felipe, Royer, Lade; Kljestan, Wright-Phillips.

The match will be played at Red Bull Arena on October 30, 2017. The game will kick off at 7:00 PM EST and will be broadcast on FS1 in the United States of America and on TSN4 and TVA Sports in Canada.

Where Toronto could falter in this first leg, is by examining their record away from home to difficult East teams. Against the Red Bulls, Toronto could only manage a 1-1 draw and that was when the Red Bulls were struggling for consistency. Toronto also had the best defense in the league but if they are not all focused for 90 minutes, gaps do appear for the opposition to exploit. Toronto will want to make sure they do not make any mistakes in this leg, which would allow NYRB to play a counter-attacking game in Toronto a week from now that has proven to be a very effective tool for them.

Víctor Vázquez has made Toronto a much more dangerous team this season | Source: mlssoccer.com

Toronto FC have proven that last year's run to the MLS Cup final was no fluke with a fantastic season that saw them not only book their spot in the playoffs, but also finish out as the 2017 regular season champions. Much has already been said about the exploits of Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore but the man who may be the difference maker on Monday night, and the cup final should Toronto FC get there, is Víctor Vázquez. Vázquez' eight goals and 16 assists, as well as his ability to connect the midfield and the two strikers up top has helped Toronto finish the regular season with a 20-win game statistics. With him playing at his very best, Toronto have a man who, if the defense focuses on shutting down Giovinco and Altidore, can easily punish them and win the game for Toronto.

It didn't happen too often, but when it did, the Red Bulls defense did show some cracks in it especially in transition. A 3-5-2 formation leaves gaps behind the wing backs and had Chicago been better in their offense, Luis Robles and company would have had a tougher night on Wednesday evening. The Red Bulls defense does give teams the opportunity to get at them if you play the transition well and that will be something the home side will want to prevent from happening too often when they come up against the 2017 MLS Supporters Shield champions.

Tyler Adams is primed to become a big star in the MLS | Source: mlssoccer.com

The Red Bulls are coming into form just at the right time. Their dominant 3-0 win over the Chicago Fire in the previous round is a testament to that. Sacha Kljestan and Bradley Wright-Phillips were at their very best but it was the play of youngster Tyler Adams that really caught the eye. Playing in a right wing-back role, Adams was able to not only take on the Chicago defense time and time again, with positive results but when he was needed to get back and defend, he did so with the experience of a veteran player. The Red Bulls' fans will look to him and the rest of the team to put in a similar effort against a potent Toronto FC attack.

It doesn't get much more attractive than this in the Eastern conference as perennial playoff team, New York Red Bulls, go up against the best team in the MLS this year, Toronto FC. The two teams will do better over two legs in what could be the decider of who will win the MLS Cup this year. In the two meeting during the regular season, the Red Bulls got a 1-1 draw at home while Toronto won 4-2 over NYRB on their own home turf. The first leg promises to be another great showcase between two teams capable of producing magical moments at any time.

Welcome everyone to VAVEL USA's coverage of the first leg in this Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs match. This live update will be featuring the New York Red Bulls as they look to use home field advantage against Toronto FC. I'm your host, Kudzi Musarurwa, in Major League Soccer's premier action.