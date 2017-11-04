Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls Live Stream, Updates & Scores in Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs

Toronto FC 2 - 1 New York Red Bulls

Prediction: Toronto FC have the lead in this tie and they will not be looking to relinquish it, especially in front of their home fans. Even though Moor and Vázquez may not be available for the game, Toronto have more than enough quality to see this tie out. The Red Bulls will undoubtedly put up a fight but at home, Toronto have been near invincible and I don't see that changing this time around.

The center official for the game will be Chris Penso. His assistants will be Jeremy Hanson and Eric Boria, the fourth official is Silviu Petrescu, and the man helming the VAR system will be Ted Unkel.

Toronto FC will be led by head coach Greg Vanney while the New York Red Bulls will be led by head coach Jesse Marsch.

Projected Lineup for New York Red Bulls (3-5-1-1): Robles; Perrinelle, Long, Murillo; Adams, Davis, Felipe, Royer, Lade; Kljestan, Wright-Phillips.

Projected Lineup for Toronto FC (3-5-2): Bono; Zavaleta, Hagglund, Mavinga; Beitashour, Delgado, Bradley, Osorio, Morrow; Altidore, Giovinco.

The match will be played at BMO Field on November 5, 2017. The game will kick off at 3:00 PM EST and will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes in the United States of America and on TSN 1 through to TSN4 in Canada.

What could provide to be the key for the Red Bulls is if they find the space they did in the second half of the first leg to operate in again. The slight change in tactics allowed Sacha Kljestan to get some help in midfield and thus find passes to Bradley Wright-Phillips and others, that much easier to find. Wright-Phillips showed in glimpses that he as dangerous as ever and it was his movement that gained the Red Bulls their converted penalty in the first leg. These two players have to get into the game a lot more this weekend for the Red Bulls to defeat a very difficult opponent. If they don't, the Red Bulls season may end at the final whistle on Sunday.

Bradley Wright-Phillips will look to find a way past Alex Bono | Source: torontofc.ca

The Red Bulls have had a lot to think about since their first leg defeat. With almost their full compliment of first choice starters, they were still unable to find the win they needed to make the second leg an easier challenge. They started the first half very slowly and were punished for it, and their second half lapse of judgement through Michael Murillo allowed Giovinco to get the game-winning goal. The Red Bulls backline cannot let that happen again if they want to have any hope of moving forward and Damien Perrinelle will have to do a much better job against Altidore this time around than

On the other end of the field for Toronto, Drew Moor's potential absence may be a cause of concern. During the first leg, Moor kept the Toronto defense well-marshalled against a potent Red Bull's attack. Moor may have given away the penalty that led to NYRB's goal and his injury but his presence in the backline cannot be underestimated. Nick Hagglund is a capable deputy for Moor but the focus will be on how well goalkeeper Alex Bono will perform without the shield of Moor in front of him. Bono made some key saves late in the second half to keep Toronto ahead last week and he may be called upon to do the same thing again now and help his team advance.

Sebastian Giovinco goes off to celebrate with the TFC fans after grabbing the lead for Toronto | Source: si.com

What can be said now about Sebastian Giovinco that has not been said before? In the first leg, the Italian superstar provided a moment of quality to give his team a big advantage going into the second leg. He had spent most of the game fairly quiet, doing the role he had been assigned to by his head coach but when his chance came later on in the game, he took it and finished with some style. Jozy Altidore had a monster first half as well which saw him terrorize the right hand side of the Red Bulls' defense and create the opening goal. Víctor Vázquez may not be available for the second leg but with Giovinco and Altidore on the field, Toronto will have every confidence of getting the necessary result.

This is the do-or-die match up between the powerhouses of the Eastern conference, Toronto FC and the New York Red Bulls. Toronto managed to grab a vital 2-1 away win at the Red Bull Arena last weekend and gave the Red Bulls a tall task to complete if they hope to keep their season going after this Sunday. Toronto will know that a low-scoring draw will be enough for them to advance to the next stage but I'm sure they will be looking make a statement to the rest of the MLS when they welcome the Red Bulls to Toronto this weekend.

Hello everyone to VAVEL USA's coverage of the second leg of this Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs match. This particular playoff match will feature Toronto FC who will be hosting the New York Red Bulls. I'm your host, Kudzi Musarurwa in what should be a thrilling conclusion to this clash of some of the best teams in Major League Soccer.