Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew SC Live Stream, Scores and Updates in Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs

Toronto FC 2 - 0 Columbus Crew SC

Prediction: This game is in Toronto's hands and they will go into it as the heavy favourites. They have the talent to overcome any major problems and if they play in front of their home fans like they have for most of the year, they should navigate this second leg well. Columbus will want to play up to their underdog tag and shock those in Major League Soccer but I don't think they have enough to see them over the line.

The center official for the game will be Ismail Elfath. His assistants will be Frank Anderson and Corey Rockwell, the fourth official will be Baldomero Toledo, and the man helming the VAR system will be Drew Fischer.

Projected Lineup for Columbus Crew SC (4-2-3-1): Steffen; Afful, Mensah, Williams, Jimenez; Abu, Trapp; Santos, Higuaín, Meram; Kamara.

Projected Lineup for Toronto FC (3-5-2): Bono; Zavaleta, Moor, Mavinga; Beitashour, Delgado, Bradley, Vázquez, Morrow; Altidore, Giovinco.

The match will be played at BMO Field on November 29, 2017. The game will kick off at 7:30 PM EST and will be broadcast on FS1 in the United States of America and on TSN 1, 4 and 5 in Canada.

Federico Higuaín will need to be at his very best to help Columbus against Toronto | Source: Jay LaPrete-AP

The Crew backline will be facing a much more difficult 90 or so minutes this time around with the return of Giovinco and Altidore. Against New York City FC in the previous round, the Crew conceded two goals away from home and although they had already done enough to secure their place in the Eastern Conference final, head coach Gregg Berhalter will know that his team cannot afford to concede that many goals again. The defense will have to be even sturdier than they were in the first leg and goalkeeper Zach Steffen will have to continue his fine form if they hope to finish their season with the ultimate prize.

Columbus will look back at the first leg as a missed opportunity. During the first half of the game, the Crew seemed to not be able to adjust to the difference in formation that Toronto had presented to them and failed to really influence the game until the second half. Once they figured things out, Federico Higuaín came to the fore and changed the momentum of the game. The Argentine was unable to help his team find the back of the net but if anyone can see Columbus threw to the MLS Cup final with sheer ability alone, it's Higuaín. Kei Kamara and Justin Meram will look to have more of an impact at BMO Field than they did last week and if they do, Columbus may pull off the improbable.

Alex Bono was the best player for Toronto FC in the first leg | Source: torontofc.ca

The first leg did show that Toronto can be found out, especially if a change of tactics or formation happens which tends to make their defense a little off-kilter. If it had not been for Alex Bono, Toronto could have conceded in the latter stages of the first leg as their defense failed to adjust to the 4-5-1 formation they had to play due to Giovinco and Altidore's absences. Chances are that Toronto will revert back to their formidable 3-5-2 formation on Wednesday night which should strengthen their backline but should they not be focused, Columbus is the type of team that can destroy you if they catch you unprepared.

The second leg sees the return of Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore from suspension. Their presence was missed by Toronto last week and their return will no doubt be a boost to not only the fans but to their teammates as well. The rest of the team managed to navigate the first leg in Columbus well but the lack of attacking impetus was a concern and having Giovinco and Altidore available will certainly ease head coach Greg Vanney's mind. The return of the two superstars also helps the likes of Víctor Vázquez and Michael Bradley. Columbus will be forced to account for the two strikers throughout the match which will give Vázquez and Bradley room to operate and when that happens, Toronto tend to prove why they finished as the 2017 MLS Supporters Shield winners.

A 0-0 draw in the first leg sets up and intriguing second leg for both sides. Toronto FC will have home advantage which during the regular season, proved to be a fortress as they registered 13 wins out of 15 games. Columbus Crew SC had a terrible away record during the regular season, only winning four of their 17 home games and they have not fared any better in the playoffs. It seems as though Toronto have all the advantages here but it's a knockout game and anything can happen in knockout games.

Hello everyone to VAVEL USA's coverage of the second leg of this Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs match. This particular match will feature Toronto FC who will be hosting Columbus Crew SC. I'm your host, Kudzi Musarurwa in what should be much better viewing than the first leg between these two teams.