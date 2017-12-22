D.C. United sign Ulises Segura

Segura will look to make an impact for the black and red. | Source: Nicholas Kamm (AFP/Getty Images)

D.C. United have made another roster move as they announced the signing of Costa Rican midfielder Ulises Segura.

Segura, now twenty-four-years-old, was brought in from Costa Rican giants Deportivo Saprissa. United also sent $50,000 in General Allocation Money to New York City FC for the rights to Segura.

This move shows United is ready to beef up its midfield, which was one of a few areas that the black and red needed to address this offseason.

Get to know Ulises Segura

Born in Guadalupe, Costa Rica, Segura started his professional career at Deportivo Saprissa. In 2014 he was loaned to Uruguay de Coronado for a season, where he scored three goals before returning to his parent club.

After returning to Deportivo Saprissa, he scored twelve goals and had two assists. Segura now has made six total appearances for the Costa Rican National Team, including a start in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

How will he fit in at D.C. United?

Segura plays the midfielder position, but the question is where will he be slotted in by manager Ben Olsen? General Manager Dave Kasper answered where fans will see him play when asked about the signing.

“[Ulises] is a box-to-box midfielder who can also play out wide,” Kasper said. “We are excited for his future with the club.”

As a box-to-box midfielder, he will be looking to play a supporting role to Luciano Acosta and other attackers.

This addition brings more competition for the holding midfielder position that was mostly held down last season by Russell Canouse, Ian Harkes, and Marcelo Sarvas. With Canouse and Harkes expected to be the two main men in the position, Segura will look to fight for a spot.

The addition of the Costa Rican means ex-Maryland starlet Eryk Williamson might be leaning towards an overseas team instead of signing with D.C. United.