Toronto FC sign Auro Alvaro da Cruz Junior

Toronto FC continue to strengthen their roster for this upcoming Major League Soccer season with another signing. This time, Auro Alvaro da Cruz Junior (“Auro”), joins the Canadian outfit on loan from São Paulo FC with the option to buy.

Auro brings more youth to the backline

The 22 year old is another defensive addition to Toronto after they signed Gregory van der Wiel earlier this year. Tim Bezbatchenko, Toronto's SVP of Soccer Operations & General Manager told the club's official website that Auro's "youth and versatility" would provide the team with "flexibility on both the left and right side". Bezbatchenko also mentioned that they had an option to buy Auro in the future should the Brazilian make a significant impact on the team.

Toronto already have great players in the outside back/wing back positions in their team and now with Auro, they have even more strength in that role which will aid their campaign to regain both the MLS Supporters Shield and the MLS Cup this year. Toronto are also involved in the CONCACAF Champions League this year and will look to further their journey in this competition. Having depth in their roster will aid that as the Brazilian will look to win a starting spot over the likes of van der Wiel, Steven Beitashour and Justin Morrow.

Auro's career in a snapshot

Auro made 34 appearances in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A and the Campeonato Paulista Série A1 in three seasons with São Paulo. He also loaned out to Clube Atlético Linense and América Futebol Clube during his time in Brazil. With América-MG in 2017, he made 14 appearances before returning from his loan this year.

On the international stage, Auro has represented Brazil at the youth levels with both the U-17s and the U-20s. He has yet to make his debut with the senior national team.

