D.C. United acquire Yamil Asad

Yamil Asad joins D.C. United. | Source: Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It had been rumored for a few weeks, but it’s finally official. D.C. United has acquired Argentine midfielder Yamil Asad from Atlanta United FC in exchange for $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) and $200,000 in Targeted Allocation Money (TAM). If Asad plays an MLS match in 2020, Atlanta will receive an additional $100,000 in GAM.

Asad, who is currently twenty-three-years-old, made a name for himself in the 2017 MLS season with Atlanta United. Asad scored 7 goals and had 13 assists, which was a team high.

“Yamil is a bright talent in MLS, who was a major contributor to Atlanta’s successful inaugural campaign,” D.C. United General Manager Dave Kasper said. “His pace, skill, and creativity in wide areas will provide us with an additional attacking dimension. He’s a young player who plays with a big personality and a high work rate, and he will continue to develop and improve with more experience in this league.”

Who is Yamil Asad?

Asad was born in San Antonio de Padua, Argentina. He spent his youth career at Argentinian club Vélez Sarsfield, where he then earned a spot in the senior team.

In 2017, Asad was loaned to MLS expansion side Atlanta United. He’d quickly become a fan favorite in Atlanta as he scored the first MLS goal in the team’s history.

After returning to the Vélez Sarsfield, D.C. United came calling for Asad’s services. Now, Asad will join United on loan for the 2018 season.

How will Asad fit into D.C. United?

Asad joins an already strong midfield corps that boasts the likes of Zoltan Stieber, Paul Arriola, Luciano Acosta and others. It is expected that Asad will start in United’s season-opening match as Acosta will be suspended. As for who plays beyond that will most likely be decided on who performs well early on.

Asad could be used on the left-wing or as a central attacking midfielder. United manager Ben Olsen will hope Asad can create goals in what was the joint-lowest scoring team in MLS last season, alongside the Colorado Rapids.

According to Steven Goff, if United wants to keep Asad after the 2018 season, they can buy him for $700,000.

With this move by United, they will not be looking for a big-name striker. It seems that the black and red is content with the primary striking options of Darren Mattocks and Patrick Mullins. If the two strikers fail to produce, United could be in the market when the Summer transfer window opens up.