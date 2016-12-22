Washington Spirit forward Francisca Ordega on loan to W-League

Ordega celebrating her goal against Sweden in the 2015 Women's World Cup. (Source: Adam Petty/FIFA Getty Images)

On Thursday morning, the Washington Spirit announced that Nigerian forward Francisca Ordega will be on loan to Westfield W-League team Sydney FC for the remainder of the 2016-2017 W-League season. Ordega joins a number of NWSL players down under to compete for the W-League Grand FInal.

Ordega an attacking threat for club and country

After signing with the Spirit in 2015, the forward scored three goals and tallied two assists in her first season. In 2016, she tallied one assist and two goals - one of them being the game-winning goal in extra time of the 2016 NWSL semi-final to send the Washington Spirit to their first NWSL Final in program history.

On the international level, she has 26 appearances for Nigeria. Ordega has experience with the 2011 and 2015 World Cups under her belt, as well as the CAF Africa Women’s Cup of Nations tournament - where she most recently helped her country win its third title.

Sydney FC excited to have her

Sydney FC, currently fourth in W-League standings, is extremely excited for another impactful attacking player on their roster. Head coach Dan Barrett told the media:

“Francisca is an exciting player who is going to bring a lot of attacking flair and speed to our team. She’s a player who’s got that cutting edge and is the finishing touch to what is already a fantastic attacking squad. She’s gives us another dimension up top, she likes to get in behind the back four and is an attacking weapon who brings something different to the squad. She will give us a huge lift as we head into the business end of the season.”

Ordega played a big part in getting the Spirit to their first-ever NWSL final. | Source: WashSpirit.com

Barrett also expressed that he plans to have Ordega train with the team on Thursday and is hopeful that she’ll be able to see minutes in Sydney’s match on Friday against the Brisbane Roar.

On the flip side, the Nigerian forward shared that she’s very excited to join the W-League club, stating, “I’ve heard great things about Sydney FC and the Westfield W-League and I’m really excited to be in Australia for the first time. I’ve played against the Matildas and I know the quality of players Australia produce. I know it’s going to be a challenge playing in the Westfield W-League but it’s one I’m looking forward to.”

Sydney FC continues their season this Friday, December 23 in their home Stadium as they host the Brisbane Roar.











