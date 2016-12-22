Houston Dash Re-sign Brazilian midfielder Andressa

Andressa against Sweden in the 2016 Rio Olympics. (Source: Harry How/Getty Images)

It was announced Wednesday that the Houston Dash would be re-signing Andressa to a new contract, with the approval of a P-1 visa. The midfielder has been with the Dash since the middle of the 2015 season, playing in 22 games since her trade from Brazilian club Kindermann, where she had played since age 15.

Young and experienced

A native of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, the 21-year-old has been capped 44 times with her senior national team, including matches during the 2015 Women’s World Cup and Pan American Games, at which she won gold, and at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where her team was semifinalists. She is undoubtedly a knowledgeable player, with extensive experience at youth national team levels as well. She has played in two U-17 Women’s World Cups, serving as captain for her second, and also the 2014 U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Andressa against Argentina in 2014 | Source: Buda Mendes - Getty Images

The NWSL Young Player of the Year award recipient has been able to find the back of the net in games for both club and country, notably scoring her first goal for the Dash against expansion side Orlando Pride in 2016.

Dash and fans excited to have her back

Head Coach Randy Waldrum sang her praises in the official team release saying, “She is one of the best young players in the world right now, and her presence in our midfield is key to the way we want to play. With her returning, I believe we have one of the league’s best midfields and I can’t wait to get started!”

Andressa has become a fan favorite in her time with the club as well, earning a variety of nicknames and jokes from the Dash official twitter, so her committal to return will be welcome news for fans of the Dash.