VAVEL USA Exclusive: Casie Ramsier, an Auburn legend

Captain Casie Ramsier led her team to the Elite Eight in her season season. (Source: AuburnTigers.com)

Coming from a family full of athletes, it’s no surprise Dallas native Casie Ramsier was in form to follow her siblings. In her time as an Auburn Tiger Ramsier has not only broken records to place herself in the books, but has also made remarkable program history in four years. The best part of it all: the midfielder had the chance to experience it all with her twin sister by her side.

One of Auburn’s greatest

Ramsier has become an Auburn legend since her rookie season in 2013. Overall, she is third all-time for career points with 94. She has started 88 matches total in her career, placing her second all-time in Auburn history. On top of that, she’s scored a total of 37 goals - 13 of them being game-winners - putting her in second for this record as well. In this season alone, Ramsier scored a team-high of 12 goals with six being game-winners. In assists, she ranks 10th all-time with 20.

All of the accolades she’s accumulated over the years is incredible, but those have never been the goal for the midfielder. “The records were never on my mind during season; the goal was always to focus on the team,” she explained. “Of course, it is awesome to have your name under program records, but these records are even sweeter when your team has a great season like we did, especially the last two years. It is a lot more fun being able to share the success with your teammates.”

Ramsier and Freels: memorable midfielders

On top of all her accomplishments on the field, the Texas native has made history off the field as well. As a freshman in 2013, Ramsier was named to the SEC All-Freshman team. In 2014, she was named to Capital One Academic All-District Team and the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll. In 2015 the midfielder was named SEC Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year, was named to NSCAA Second Team All-America and was a First Team All-South Region honoree. She’s been named an All-SEC first team choice two years in a row (2015 and 2016).

The midfielder has been a huge part of the Auburn attack. | Source: Ellen Jackson - The Auburn Plainsman

Before the 2016 season began, she was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List - the only player other Auburn player to be considered for this award. At the end of the season, Ramsier was named an Academic All-American, becoming just the third player to earn the award back-to-back. She was also named as an 2016 Senior CLASS Award First Team All-American choice - only one of five players in the country to receive this honor. She was also the first Tiger since 2010 to be named to TopDrawerSoccer.com’s Best XI Team. To top it all off, she was honored by the NSCAA as an Scholar All-American, being named to the Scholar All-South Region First Team becoming the fourth player in program history to earn the award twice.

In all the awards and honors Ramsier has received over her years, the only player’s name that consistently goes with those awards as a previous recipient is Katy Frierson (previously Freels). Frierson, one of Auburn’s greatest midfielders to come through the program, spent a few seasons in the NWSL with Sky Blue FC before retiring. Comparisons between Ramsier and Frierson have definitely been made, and the younger midfielder has been completely honored.

“It is such an honor to even be compared to an amazing player like Katy. As a freshmen, you dream of having a collegiate career like Katy Freels,” she expressed about the Auburn legend. “Throughout my time at Auburn, I had the opportunity to get to know Katy. She was great about reminding me to just have fun in the game. I only hope that I had even a sliver of the impact that she did on this program.”

Making Auburn history with family

Aside from personal records and honors, Ramsier has made a huge impact on Auburn’s soccer program as a whole. In 2015, she helped the team make it to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament, the farthest the program’s ever made it. Just this past season, the Auburn Tigers found themselves even farther in the tournament. They made it all the way to the Elite Eight, beating teams such as University of Connecticut and University of Florida along the way.

“It is an amazing feeling to say i was a part of THAT team; the team to make it to the Elite Eight for the first time ever,” Ramsier told VAVEL USA. “Elite Eight is no longer a goal, it is an expectation, and we were on the team that made that happen.”

Casie Ramsier (left) with her twin sister Brooke Ramsier (right). | Source: AuburnTigers.com

She continued to explain that it’s something she and her teammates have wanted since their freshman year. Being able to put Auburn’s name on the map in women’s soccer and making a statement in her last two seasons, Ramsier finds it exciting that she and her fellow senior teammates are able to leave this legacy behind - even better that she’s been able to complete this journey with her sister, Brooke Ramsier.

“I can't imagine my college career without her,” the midfielder admitted when reflecting on sharing her four years with her sister. “Each day she pushed me to be a better player and person, and I hope i did the same for her. We may have pushed each other's buttons a lot, but we always found a way to work it out. I most definitely think it strengthened our relationship.”

Future after soccer

Ramsier graduated early from Auburn’s business school, obtaining a pair of bachelor degrees in both Accounting and Financing. She also is currently working towards a master’s in Accounting. Yet she’s already looking towards the corporate world after graduation, ready to contribute to society.

“I will have to find a way to stay close to the game,” the midfielder said. “It has done so much for me in these past 19 years so I will definitely have to be connected to it in some way.”