Western New York Flash acquire rights to Brazilian winger Rosana from Houston Dash

Brazilian international Rosana to join NWSL for 2017. (Source: Filipe Farinha/ Getty Images-Bongarts)

The defending 2016 NWSL Champions Western New York Flash continues to build their league-winning winning roster by announcing that they have acquired the rights to Brazilian international Rosana dos Santos Augusto from the Houston Dash. In exchange, the Dash received a draft pick for the third round of the 2018 NWSL College Draft.

Brazilian to add depth to Championship team

Rosana is a 34-year-old native of Sao Paolo, Brazil. She currently has 112 appearances for the Brazilian Women’s National Team since 2000. Typically playing as left wing, she has scored 21 goals for her home country. She has competed in four World Cups starting in 2003 and four Olympic tournaments starting in the 2000 Sydney Olympics for Brazil as well.

"This is a great opportunity to bring an experienced, top-class international player to the Flash," Western New York Flash General Manager Rich Randall said on acquiring the rights to the Brazilian attacking star.

Rosana competing against the U.S. in Brazil's 2014 invitation tournament. |Source: Evaristo SA - Getty Images/AFP

Rosana’s professional experience

In 2014, the Houston Dash acquired Rosana’s rights once she returned to the United States. Despite acquiring her rights, the winger did not play for the Dash at all that season because she was part of an 18-month program with the Brazilian National Team in order to prepare for the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Canada.

The Brazilian international has previously played with Sky Blue FC back in the Women’s Professional Soccer league from 2009 to 2010. Most recently, Rosana has spent 2016 playing for French side Paris Saint-Germain in the French league Division 1 Féminine where she scored three goals in 10 matches. She also returned home to Brazil where she currently plays for Brazilian club São Jose.

"Credit to our Technical Director Charlie Naimo,” Randall said. “as he continues to do an excellent job of finding ways to improve our roster."