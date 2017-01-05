Houston Dash forward Rachel Daly named to England Women's National Team January roster

Houston Dash forward Rachel Daly will participate in England's January camp. (Source: Trask Smith)

Houston Dash forward Rachel Daly has been called into the England Women’s National Team camp later this month by Mark Sampson for a pair of friendlies in Spain. Sampson and the Lionesses will travel to Murcia to face Norway on Sunday, January 22 at the La Manga Club. They will then face Olympic runner-ups Sweden at the Pinatar Arena on Tuesday, January 24.

Daly on a roll

Going to the Houston Dash as the sixth overall pick in the 2016 NWSL College Draft, Daly has become a key player for the team. The first ever English player selected through the draft was immediately noticed by fans when she scored a goal and tallied an assist in the Dash’s home-opener against the Chicago Red Stars. She finished the season with four goals and four assists, logging a total of 1,186 minutes.

In the midst of her rookie season, Daly was called into the England Women’s National Team. She made her first appearance in June, where scored her first international goal for England in their 7-0 victory against Serbia in the UEFA Euro 2017 Qualifiers.

Daly has started to find her place with the England national team. | Source: Barrington Coombs - The FA/ Getty Images

Big year for England

Later this year, England will participate in the Euro 2017 tournament. They will open the tournament by taking on Scotland on July 19, then face Spain on July 23 and finish group play against Portugal on July 27.

“As we are in pre-season we may be a little off the pace football-wise with no matches or on-pitch training ahead of this camp. However, the players have been aware of these matches for some time so I expect them to be physically and psychologically ready to compete with two excellent teams in Norway and Sweden,” Coach Sampson told media.

Roster By Position

GOALKEEPERS (4) : Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Siobhan Chamberlain (Liverpool), Mary Earps (Reading), Carly Telford (Notts County).

DEFENDERS (10) : Laura Bassett (Notts County), Gemma Bonner (Liverpool), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Gilly Flaherty (Chelsea), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Jo Potter (Notts County), Claire Rafferty (Chelsea), Alex Scott (Arsenal), Demi Stokes (Manchester City).

MIDFIELDERS (5) : Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City), Jade Moore (Notts County), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Arsenal).

FORWARDS (9) : Karen Carney (Chelsea), Danielle Carter (Arsenal), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Gemma Davison (Chelsea), Toni Duggan (Manchester City), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Arsenal), Rachel Williams (Notts County), Ellen White (Notts County).



