Rachell Hill to the Orlando Pride

Tom Sermanni and the Orlando Pride acquired the rights to Rachel Hill just six days after the 2017 NWSL College Draft. Hill was drafted no. 14 overall by the Portland Thorns. The 2016 NWSL Supporters Shield winners traded Hill for Orlando’s 2018 first round and fourth round draft picks. Orlando Pride head coach, Tom Sermanni, is very excited to have Hill “Rachel was a player we scouted heavily and rated very highly going into draft day, While we weren’t able to trade up to draft her, we’re happy we were able to make this deal work to bring another goal-scoring option to the roster.”

Hill’s Accomplishments

Before being drafted, Hill was a two-time semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy for her time at University of Connecticut (UConn) in 2015 and 2014. Originally from Rollinsford, NH while at UConn Hill had a career of 61 goals and 18 assists. Before her days at UConn Hill set the New Hampshire All-Time record scoring 151 goals in her four years at Sommersworth High School. Hill was awarded team MVP for all four seasons. In 2014, Hill was on the U.S. roster for the U20 Women’s World Cup. Hill made an appearance in the team’s group match 1-0 victory over Brazil.

Alex Morgan holding her Lyon jersey (Photo: Associated Press)

Orlando’s Second Season

The Orlando Pride is to begin their second season in the NWSL without forward Alex Morgan. Morgan is currently on loan to Olympique Lyonnais, and will not return to her NWSL club, Orlando Pride, until June. In its opening season the Pride broke the NWSL attendance record when 23, 304 fans showed up to the team’s home opener against the Houston Dash. Two key members of Orlando’s 2017 defense, Ashlyn Harris, and Ali Krieger were just voted into Confederation of North Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Female Best Xl.