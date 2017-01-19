Seattle Reign FC re-signs Kiersten Dallstream

Kiersten Dallstream in for Reign in the match against FC Kansas City. (Photo: Vavel- USA/ Brandon Farris)

The 2014 and 2015 NSWL Supporters Shield winners, Seattle Reign, will have Kiersten Dallstream back up top for the 2017 season. This will be Dallstream’s fifth season playing for the Reign. Seattle Reign FC general manager and head coach Laura Harvey is looking forward to having the veteran on the team for the upcoming NWSL season, “She has developed her game over the last 18 months, and physically has gotten in a lot better shape than she was before. I think last year she proved she can come in and have a real impact in games.”

Coaches Comments

Laura Harvey also spoke highly of Dallstream’s determination ““I know that she wants to push to start which is great”. The head coach and general manager mentioned her developing skills, “Her pace and direct run in is something that, especially in training, the girls fear and we want to try and get that a lot more against the opposition this year.”

Dallstream on the field for Seattle Reign FC in match against FC Kansas City (Photo: Vavel- USA/ Brandon Farris)

Dallstream’s Accomplishments

In the 2016 season, Dallstream’s had 12 caps, including two starts. Dallstream, 28, totals an impressive 2566 minutes on the field during her four years at Seattle Reign FC. The 5'6" forward originally from Kirksville, Mo has one assist in her career 55 appearances with the Reign. The assist came in the 75th minute in May of 2014 against FC Kansas City.The match was tied 2-2 when Dallstream sent a cross into the box and Keelin Winters headed home the eventual game-winning goal.

New and Old Faces

Seattle Reign FC selected four players in the 2017 NWSL College Draft including Maddie Bauer of Stanford. Bauer was the Reign’s first draft pick, coming in overall no.6. Bauer played all but 21 minutes of the 2016 season for Stanford’s Women’s Soccer. Seattle Reign also has a familiar face coming back to the club for 2017. The Reign acquired the rights to Christine Narin from the Washington Spirit shortly after the 2016 season ended.