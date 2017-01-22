Westfield W-League Round 13 Review: Katie Stengel's goal stuns Canberra United

Katie Stengel (left) scored the game-winning goal against second place Canberra United. (Source: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

With the final weeks of the Westfield W-League season rapidly coming and going, the last postseason spot is easily up for grabs. Round 13 showed that teams can still sneak into the playoff race with one week to go. This weekend saw the top of the table fall, stunning results and a red card for one of the W-League stars.

Gilliland hat trick keeps Jets' hopes alive

The Newcastle Jets came and conquered top of the table Sydney FC to open the weekend. Not only did they beat the current number one, but they remained in contention for postseason. This was in large part thanks to Chicago Red Stars loanee Arin Gilliland. All goals came in the second half, starting in the 57th minute. From there, Gilliland would continue to give her team the lead in the 74th and 78th minutes. The home side was unable to answer any of the goals scored on them until stoppage time when Kyah Simon - who will not return to the NWSL this season - got one back for Sydney.

Arin Gilliland celebrating one of her three goals. | Source: Ann Odong - The Women's Game

Next week the Newcastle Jets host last year’s champions Melbourne City. Sydney FC travels to Adelaide United.

Wanderers steal three points by surprise

The Western Sydney Wanderers, who before this weekend have only won three games all season, shocked the league by taking the full three points from second place Canberra United. In a game which originally looked to be in Canberra’s favor, combination and team play was severely lacking from the visitor’s side. Canberra outshot the Wanderers 26 to nine, but shots on target were almost level with five to four. Washington Spirit loanee Katie Stengel was the difference maker and the Wanderers’ hero when she scored in the 43rd minute, assisted by Paige Nielson. Canberra was unable to find an answer in the second half, despite adding the havoc of Lisa De Vanna.

The Western Sydney Wanderers host Perth Glory next week while Canberra United host the Melbourne Victory.

Melbourne City stay in playoff race

The fourth and final postseason spot is still very much up for grabs, and Melbourne City was able to claim it for the week. After a rough few weeks for last year’s Grand Final champions, a win finally prevailed against the Brisbane Roar. Melbourne was able to control the game, starting with Marianna Tabain scoring in the 18th minute. Play went back and forth for the remainder of the half, and City went into the locker room leading. They doubled their lead in the 62nd minute of play, but the Roar were able to get one back thanks to Katrina Gorry. City’s Rebekah Stott added an insurance goal in stoppage time to give City the 3-1 victory.

Next week, Melbourne City travels to take on the Newcastle Jets. With a bye week next weekend, the Brisbane Roar have officially finished their season with four wins, one draw and seven losses.

Colaprico silences Perth with brace

Although Adelaide United is far out of the playoff brace, they seem to be finishing off their season with a bang. The home side Perth Glory were quick to get on the board as Rosie Sutton scored in the 10th minute. However, it only took Adelaide five minutes to equalize thanks to a goal from Chicago Red Stars midfielder Danielle Colaprico. There was no scoring for the remainder of the half, and it seemed to be staying even throughout most of the second half. Play began to grow rough, a Sky Blue FC duo Nikki Stanton and Sam Kerr each received yellow cards for fouls in the second 45. With the game dwindling down, Colaprico scored the game winning goal for Adelaide in the 84th minute. In stoppage time, Kerr received a second yellow card which sent her off the pitch.

Colaprico was the hero for Adelaide United this weekend. | Source: Paul Kane - Getty Images

Perth Glory, who are sitting at third on the table face the Western Sydney Wanderers next week - without Kerr, who will have to sit out due to her red card. Adelaide United will wrap their season up against top of the table Sydney FC.

The full W-League schedule can be found on their website.