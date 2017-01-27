Caprice Dydasco Re-Signed by Washington Spirit

Caprice Dydasco defending against Arin Gilliland, Chicago Red Stars, in match on7.9.16 | Source: ChicagoRedStars.com

Caprice Dydasco, 23, was drafted in the 2015 NWSL College Draft by the Washington Spirit. The UCLA Alumni was selected no. 19 overall by Spirit coach Mark Parsons, now is now coaching Portland Thorns. She has officially be re-signed to the Spirit ahead of the 2017 season.

Dydasco in College

Dydasco made 94 career appearances for UCLA, ranking tenth on their career list. She also ranked number eight in career assists at 23 during her time playing for the Bruins. Dydasco was drafted to the Spirit along with UCLA teammate Megan Oyster, who is now with the Boston Breakers.

Spirit Career

The upcoming NWSL season will be Dydasco’s third season as a defender for the Washington Spirit. In her debut season for Washington Dydasco had six appearances, then in the 2016 NWSL season, she had 12 starts for the Spirit. Dydasco played in both postseason matches for the Washington Spirit, before suffering an injury in the NWSL Championship. Dydasco had two assists in the 2016 season, both to forward Cheyna Williams.

In 3-1 victory over the Houston Dash, Dydasco chases down opponent to defend for the Washington Spirit l Source: Houstondynamo.com 1

Late Season Injuries

In the 2016 NWSL Championship match, the Washington Spirit against the Western New York Flash, Dydasco suffered a torn ACL and meniscus. In the first half of the match, Dydasco went down and was carried off the field on a stretching, returning later to the sidelines in a brace. The left back was set to play her second season with the Newcastle Jets in the Australian W-League, but could not due to her injuries. During the offseason, Dydasco has been recovering at her home in Hawaii. In Washington’s official team release about Dydasco’s injury coach, Jim Gabarra, had expectations that Dydasco would “work tirelessly to get through this challenge and return better than ever”.