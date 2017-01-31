Boston Breakers sign Adriana Leon

Adriana Leon during the 2016 NWSL season with the Western New York Flash | Source: nwslsoccer.com

On Monday, the Boston Breakers announced that they have signed Canadian international Adriana Leon. She last played for the Western New York Flash during the 2016 NWSL season. Once Leon receives her P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC), the signing will become official. Per team and league policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Leon returning to Boston

This will be Leon’s second stint with the Breakers. She was part of the 2013 team where she scored one goal in six games. The next two years, 2014-2015, she played with the Chicago Red Stars. She made 25 appearances – 19 of them starts – and scored two goals and added three assists.

Last season with the Flash, she appeared in ten games – three of them starts – playing 342 minutes with no goals scored.

Breakers coach Matt Beard impressed with Leon

Breakers head coach Matt Beard was impressed with her time in Switzerland and had this to say; “Adriana is keen to come back to Boston and prove herself back in the NWSL and also to get back into the Canadian Women’s National Team. For me, I was impressed with her form in Switzerland and her attitude during our talks. She also provides good flexibility in the front line. I'm excited to have her on board.”

Leon has international experience as well

Adrian Leon during the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup | Source: Minas Panagiotakis - Getty Images

At the international level, Leon has been capped 38 times and has scored five goals. When she was 17, she made her debut for the youth national team and helped lead them to a fourth-place finish at the 2010 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship that was being held in Guatemala. She was part of the 2012 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup squad in Japan.

Three years later at the age of 20, she made her debut with the senior team. She scored her first senior national team goal in January 2013 in their win over China. She also was a member of the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup team.