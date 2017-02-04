All-NWSL team open tryout rundown

Sam Johnson joined the Chicago Red Stars roster after an open tryout in 2014 (Photo: Patrick Gorski/Getty Images)

As pre-season nears for the 2017 NWSL season, teams throughout the league have announced the dates for their open tryouts, (with notable exceptions being FC Kansas City, who haven’t held tryouts since 2013, and the North Carolina Courage, who seem to be getting their front office in order before setting a date). Open tryouts have a deep history in the league of providing un-drafted players with the opportunity to show what they can bring to a team, and for teams to find solid players with which to fill out their rosters, and this year will be sure to carry on that tradition. It will be particularly interesting to see how, in the league’s unprecedented fifth year, clubs decide how to balance the growing depth in the player talent pool between the players coming up through the draft, as well as those pursuing the open tryouts. Regardless, competition should be fierce, and the quality of play in the league will only continue to improve. We’ve got a roundup of all the upcoming dates by team down below.

Tryout information by team

Boston Breakers:

Saturday, February 25th

Location: Forekicks II, Marlboro MA

More info

Chicago Red Stars:

Thursday, February 23rd

Friday, February 24th (Day 2 by invite only)

Location: Athletico Center, Northbrook IL

More info

Houston Dash:

Saturday, March 11

Location: Houston Sports Park, Houston TX

More info

Orlando Pride:

Tryouts already held

(A rundown of some of their other offseason moves)

Portland Thorns:

Saturday, February 18

Sunday, February 19

Location: Providence Park; Portland, Ore.

More info

Erin Foster won her Sky Blue spot in a 2016 open tryout. | Source: Jane Gershovich - ISI Images

Seattle Reign:

Saturday, February 25

Location: Memorial Stadium, Seattle WA

More info

Sky Blue FC:

Wednesday March 1st,

Thursday March 2nd, (invite only)

Location: TBD, Monmouth County N.J.

More info

Washington Spirit:

Wednesday, Feb 15th

Friday, March 10th

Location: Maryland SoccerPlex, Boyds MD

More info