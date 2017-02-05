Canada wins Bronze Medal Celebration Match against Mexico

Canadian Women's National Team photo shoot taking on the Road to Rio 2016 (Source: Canadasoccer.com)

The Canadian Women’s National Team (CanWNT) had their first match since their back-to-back bronze medal win in Rio against the host country Brazil. Following January camp the CanWNT got back to work playing their first game of 2017 against Mexico. Going into this match Canada is ranked number 4 by Fifa while Mexico is ranked 26th. This game was also the final home game for three Canadian veterans: Melissa Tancredi, Rhian Wilkinson, and Marie-Eve Nault. The three retiring players have a combined 374 caps for the Canadian Team. There were 22,508 fans in attendance at B.C. Place in Vancouver to honor the retirees and the bronze medal winning squad.

The retiring Nault started the game tonight for her country at centerback, wearing the captain's armband. Wilkinson, a defender, entered the game in the 57th minute. Just under 20 minutes later in the 76th minute, Tancredi, a forward, stepped onto the field.

Canadian goal scorers

The two goal scorers from the bronze medal match, Deanne Rose and Christine Sinclair, both played in the celebration match against Mexico. Deanne Rose and Christine Sinclair both helped Canada secure their 3-2 win at their celebration match against Mexico. In the 14th minute, Deanne Rose scored the first goal of the game, assisted by Christine Sinclair. Janine Beckie of the Houston Dash scored Canada’s other two goals. Beckie's brace came in the 24th minute and the 38th minute. The second goal of Beckie's brace came off a PK after Christine Sinclair was brought down by Christina Murillo.

Mexico’s goal scorers

Mexico’s first goal came shortly after Canada’s first goal did. In the 16th minute midfielder, Nancy Antonio equalized for Mexico. Katie Johnson, recently drafted by the Seattle Reign in the 2017 NWSL College Draft, also scored for Mexico. Assisted by Monica Ocampo Johnson slotted in Mexico’s second goal in the 59th minute.

In goal tonight for Mexico earning her first cap was Bianca Henninger, who plays in the NWSL on the Houston Dash.

Mexico's starting XI for their match against Canada. | Source: Twitter @miseleccionmx

NWSL for Canada

Eleven players on the Canadian roster for the celebration match also play in the NWSL. The ten players represented eight NWSL teams. The players and their NWSL teams are the following: Allysha Chapman of the Boston Breakers, Desiree Scott of FC Kansas City, Nichelle Prince and Janine Beckie of the Houston Dash, Sabrina D’Angelo of the North Carolina Courage, Christine Sinclair of Portland Thorns, Diana Matheson of Seattle Reign, Kailen Sheridan of Sky Blue FC, Stephanie Labbé, Shelina Zadorsky, and Lindsay Agnew of the Washington Spirit. Six of these players started tonight for Canada alongside, the no longer subsidized Josée Bélanger, Deanne Rose, Jessie Fleming, Marie-Eve Nault, and Sara Stratigakis.