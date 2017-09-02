Eight NWSL players named to Team of the Season in Westfield W-League

Jess Fishlock (right) is one of eight NWSL players named to the Westfield W-League Team of the Season by the PFA | Source: Mark Metcalfe - Getty Images

On Wednesday or Thursday, if you are located in Australia, Professional Footballers Association (PFA) unveiled the W-League Team of the Season. Of the 16 players listed, eight currently playing in the NWSL.

Seven NWSL players named to Team of the Season

The NWSL was represented well in the Team of the Season list. Seven of the eight players were named as “starters”. Lydia Williams (Houston Dash) was named as goalkeeper, Steph Catley and Alanna Kennedy (Orlando Pride) and Megan Oyster (Boston Breakers) make up the back four.

Jess Fishlock (Seattle Reign FC) was the lone midfielder from NWSL named to the list. Sam Kerr (Sky Blue FC) and Natasha Dowie (Boston Breakers) make up two of the three forwards from NWSL to make the list. Christine Nairn (Seattle Reign FC) was named as a substitute to the list. Not a bad sub to have on your bench.

Full list of players named to Team of the Season

GOALKEEPER: Lydia Williams (Melbourne City)

DEFENDERS: Steph Catley (Melbourne City); Alanna Kennedy (Sydney FC); Clare Polkinghorne (Brisbane Roar); and Megan Oyster (Newcastle Jets).

MIDFIELDERS: Jess Fishlock (Melbourne City); Katrina Gorry (Brisbane Roar); and Yukari Kinga (Canberra United).

FORWARDS: Sam Kerr (C) (Perth Glory); Natasha Dowie (Melbourne Victory); and Ash Sykes (Canberra United).

SUBSTITUTES: Jada Whyman GK (Western Sydney Wanderers); Kim Carroll (Perth Glory); Christine Nairn (Melbourne Victory); Adriana Jones (Adelaide United); and Alexandra Chidiac (Adelaide United).

REFEREE: Kate Jacewicz

Sam Kerr takes a photo with a fan after a game against Sydney FC | Source: Paul Kane - Getty Images

Sky Blue’s Sam Kerr speaks about the accomplishment

Sky Blue FC’s Sam Kerr had this to say about being named to the Team of the Season; “It’s a privilege to be voted in the team and to be named as the captain is something that I’m very proud of. Being voted on by your peers makes this recognition very special. On and off the pitch it has been a very enjoyable season due to the team culture and I’m super proud of the players at the Glory.”

The list includes seven Olympians, 616 international caps, and nine players have appeared in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. That’s one heck of a list.

quote courtesy of Professional Footballers Association