Seattle Reign duo brings Melbourne City back to back Westfield W-League titles

For a team that seemed to struggle a bit towards the middle of season, Melbourne City showed the Westfield W-League that they’ve still got it this past weekend. Thanks to Jess Fishlock and Beverly Yanez, two of Seattle Reign’s players on loan, the club was able to win their second consecutive title. City faced off against Perth Glory at Nib Stadium in the 2016-17 W-League Grand Final. Although the visitors came away with the title, it was still a good battle on both sides of the ball in front of a Grand Final record crowd of 4,591.

City breaks through at the end of first 45

As the match began, both sides were filled with adrenaline with the championship on the line. Perth Glory looked dangerous with all their early balls to forward Sam Kerr, as well as the attempts from Vanessa DiBernardo and Jaymee Gibbons. Despite how threatening Perth looked, it was their opponents who had the better possession throughout the half. Melbourne City was able to get their looks at goal too, most notably Beverly Yanez’s amazing strike that just went over.

Melbourne City’s possession and building finally paid off in the dying minutes of stoppage time at the end of the half. Coach and player Jess Fishlock was able to put away City’s first shot on target. Erika Tymrak was able to find Yanez, who pulled the ball back for Fishlock to net into the far post. City delightfully entered the locker room at halftime up 1-0.

Future Seattle Reign teammates Rebekah Stott, Lauren Barnes, Beverly Yanez and Jess Fishlock pose with their W-League trophy after the match. | Source: Paul Kane - Getty Images

Second half picks up the pace

After being able to re-group in the locker room, Perth continued to press City in attempts for an equalizer. As the half continued, it seemed like a goal for the home side was becoming increasingly likely, but City’s backline as well as goalkeeper Lydia Williams were able to thwart all threats coming their way. City wasn’t going to stay complacent though, as Fishlock almost got another had it not been for Perth goalkeeper Gabby Dal Busco quickly coming to suffocate the chance at Fishlock’s feet.

Kerr was the one who had the most looks at goal for Perth, but was just unable to put any away for her club. Only minutes after Kerr’s latest chance being just wide of the post, City was able to double their lead. In the 72nd minute, Beverly Yanez sent a cross into the box and it expertly curled under the crossbar to give City the 2-0 advantage. For the rest of the match, Perth pressed hard, but they were unable to answer either goals.

City becomes back to back champions

City hoisted the trophy after the match, becoming the first-ever W-League team to win consecutive Grand Final titles. Jess Fishlock was named Player of the Match, a first of a coach-player. A total of eight NWSL players - four of which will be part of the Seattle Reign this coming season - are part of the championship-winning W-League team, while four NWSL players are on Perth Glory. They will return next month for 2017 NWSL preseason with their respective clubs.