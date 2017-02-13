Matildas name six NWSL players for training camp

2015 Australia's Woman's National Team warming up prior to FIFA Woman's World Cup match | Source: Geoff Robins - AFP/Getty Images

As many countries look forward from the 2016 Summer Olympics, many squads are starting to rebuild after failure or just reorganize to fill spots opened by retirees. Alen Stajcic, head coach of the Westfield Matildas, is one looking forward to the future. He has called up 25 players for a three-day training camp at the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) starting February 15, 2017. Among the 25 players called up, six have been called from the NWSL. All players that have been chosen were based on performances during the W-League or the underage nation team games.

Australia Women's Nation Team during training session at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup | Source: Geoff Robins - AFP/Gerry Images

NWSL sends six

The NWSL has six of its international players being called up for the training camp. The Orlando Pride have claimed three of the six spots sending defender Steph Catley, newly acquired defender Alanna Kennedy, and forward Lisa De Vanna. The other three spots went to Sam Kerr, a forward for Sky Blue FC, Hayley Raso, a forward for the Portland Thorns, and Lydia Williams, a goalkeeper from the Houston Dash.

Catley played in the 2016-2017 W-League season with Melbourne City FC. Catley was a force on the back line helping her team to a second W-League championship title. This was her second time helping Melbourne win a championship acting as captain on the 2013-2014 squad.

Kennedy played with Sydney FC during the 2016-2017 W-League season. Sydney FC made it to the playoffs but did not advance to the finals after being knocked out by Perth Glory FC.

De Vanna played with Canberra United during the 2016-2017 W-League season and Melbourne City during the 2015-2016 W-League season. Canberra made it to the finals but was eliminated by Melbourne City.

Kerr played with Perth Glory during the 2016-2017 W-League season. Perth made it to the championship finals but lost 5-1 to Melbourne.

Raso also played with Canberra during the 2016-2017 W-League season. She also played for Melbourne during the 2015-2016 season.

Williams was a goalkeeper for Melbourne during the 2016-2017 W-League season. She also played for Canberra during the 2015-2016 season.