Boston Breakers re-sign Natasha Dowie ahead of 2017 season

Natasha Dowie has re-signed with the Boston Breakers | Source: Mark Witte - Getty Images

The Boston Breakers announced the re-signing of their leading goalscorer in 2016, British striker Natasha Dowie, pending receipt of her P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

A Spark in 2016

Dowie’s arrival in Boston was critical in igniting the team’s faltering offense. She debuted for the Breakers on July 31, 2016, and made an immediate impact. She scored in her first match for the club to secure a 1-0 against the Orlando Pride. She went on to score in a 2-2 tie with eventual NWSL champions Western New York Flash and a 3-1 loss to Houston Dash. Dowie, 28, appeared in seven matches total, earning the start in all of them. Her three goals in 605 minutes of play were good enough for first on the team.

More recently, the striker spent her offseason with the Melbourne Victory of the Australian W-League. She bagged nine goals to rank third in the league in goalscoring and was named to the PFA Jetts W-League Team of the Season.

Natasha Dowie starred for the Melbourne Victory | Source: Robert Cianflone - Getty Images

Dowie happy to be back in Boston

In a press release on the Breakers website, Dowie expressed her support for the club and excitement for the upcoming season.

“I'm delighted to be joining back up with the Boston Breakers,” Dowie said. “I really enjoyed my short spell there at the end of last season. There has been some strong additions to the squad, and I can't wait for training to start. It's a beautiful city, a great club, and I felt a lot of support from the fans last year. I'm enjoying my soccer right now, and I'm really looking forward to the new season.”

The England international, who has 14 caps to her name, will be reunited with Boston head coach Matt Beard with whom she worked in 2016 as well as three years at Liverpool Ladies F.C. in the FAWSL. Dowie scored 45 goals in 42 games for the Reds and was recognized as the FA Players Player of the Year in 2013.

In the same press release, Beard had this to say: “It was important to tie Natasha down after her impact she made last season on a struggling team. One thing I know she will do is score goals. I’m excited to see how she links up with all the attacking players we have signed this offseason.”



One of Boston’s problems in 2016 was a lack of service, so it will be interesting to see if the addition of rookies such as Rose Lavelle and Morgan Andrews, as well as a full season, can push Dowie to new heights for the Breakers.