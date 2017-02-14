Houston Dash midfielder Denise O'Sullivan named to Ireland roster for Cyprus Cup

The Houston Dash midfielder will compete for Ireland in this year's Cyprus Cup. (Source: Trask Smith)

Houston Dash midfielder Denise O’Sullivan has been named to the Ireland Women’s National Team roster ahead of the upcoming Cyprus Cup. The tournament, which takes place at around the same time as the SheBelieves Cup, goes from March 1 to March 8. O’Sullivan and Ireland will open against the Czech Republic on March 1. On March 3, they will face Hungary and then finish group play on March 6 when they face Wales. O’Sullivan will then report to preseason with the Dash.

Midfielder with the Dash

O’Sullivan was signed to the Houston Dash in March of 2016. She made her debut in the NWSL against Sky Blue FC on April 29 when she came on a substitute. She score two goal this past season, her first in the Dash’s 2-1 victory of FC Kansas City and her second in their 2-2 draw with the Western New York Flash. She also tallied one assist in the Dash’s 3-3 draw with Western New York Flash and collected two more throughout the season.

The midfielder made a total of 14 starts in 18 total appearance for the Houston Dash in 2016. She logged a total of 1,315 minutes and had a total of 26 shots, 11 of which were on goal for the Dash.

O'Sullivan controlling the ball in a match against FC Kansas City. | Source: Trask Smith

A bright young talent for Ireland

On the international stage, O’Sullivan made her national team debut at 17. She currently has made 46 appearances for her country and has scored 8 goals so far. In 2015, the midfielder was named Ireland Women’s Senior International Player of the Year.

Prior to joining the Dash, she scored 10 goals in 24 games with Glasgow City FC in 2015. In the same season, she helped her club win the SWPL title and SWPL Cup. In her time with Glasgow City FC, she scored a total of 33 goals and started 65 matches for the club.