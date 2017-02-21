NWSL releases 2017 home opener schedule

The Seattle Reign will look to make Memorial Stadium a fortress once again when they take on Sky Blue FC for the second straight year to open the season | Source: Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

After what seems like an eternity, the NWSL has finally released the 2017 schedule. Well, some of the schedule. The league announced on Tuesday the home opener schedule for all ten teams and there are some intriguing matches to come in the first week of the season.

By the looks of it, it appears that the league's fifth season will start on April 15, the third weekend of April. Which we should have known considering the USWNT have two friendlies scheduled the week before.

Eight of the league's ten teams will open the 2017 season on Saturday. The Houston Dash will host the Chicago Red Stars at BBVA Compass Stadium. For the second straight year, the Orlando Pride will open the season on the road at Providence Park against the Portland Thorns. Last season, Orlando walked out as a 2-1 winner.

The Seattle Reign will host Sky Blue FC for the second straight season to open the season. Sky Blue ended Seattle's two-year unbeaten streak at Memorial Stadium.

Sky Blue FC celebrates after ending Seattle's two-year unbeaten streak at home | Source: Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

The Washington Spirit will get a chance for redemption as they host the reigning NWSL Champions in the North Carolina Courage.

On Sunday, April 16, FC Kansas City will host the Boston Breakers to conclude the opening weekend of the season.

The following weekend, Saturday, April 22, the Red Stars will host FC Kansas City. The Courage will play their first ever game in North Carolina when they host the Thorns. The Pride will open their season against the Spirit the same day as well. The Breakers will host Sky Blue on Sunday, April 23.

The final team to play their home opener will be Sky Blue in week three when they host Kansas City on April 30. When times and TV schedule are announced, we will bring that to you as soon as we can.