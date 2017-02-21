England announces SheBelieves Cup roster

England have announced their squad for the second SheBelieves Cup (Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

England coach Mark Sampson has named his squad for the SheBelieves Cup, to be held from March 1-7. In last year’s edition of the tournament England ended with a 0-2-1 record, finishing ahead of France on goal differential.

This year’s squad features few surprises as Sampson is focused on preparing for this summer’s Euros. Via the press release, Sampson said: “Last year we came close but didn’t get over the line. This year we need to put that right and find our way to win. We’ll be coming up against some really tough opposition but winning this tournament has to be our objective and would be a real feather in our cap going into the Euros.”

Rachel Daly flights a ball past France's Claire Lavogez. | Source: Nigel Roddis - Getty Images

The roster includes one player from the NWSL, Rachel Daly of the Houston Dash. The sixth overall pick of the 2016 NWSL College Draft, Daly debuted for England in July 2016, scoring a goal in a 7-0 win over Serbia. This is the first time Daly has been named to the SheBelieves Cup squad.

Several England players not currently playing in the NWSL will be familiar to fans of American soccer. Karen Bardsley played collegiately at Cal State Fullerton and professionally for Sky Blue FC of the WPS. Defender Alex Scott played three seasons for the Boston Breakers in the WPS. Lucy Bronze attended University of North Carolina where her teammates included Tobin Heath, Jessica MacDonald, and Whitney Engen, and defeated a Stanford side that included Kelley O’Hara and Christen Press to win the 2009 NCAA National Championship.

First up for the Lionesses is France on March 1, at 4 pm ET in Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, PA. They face the United States in their second match on March 4 at 5 pm ET at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ. The finish up the tournament against Germany on March 7 at 4 pm at RFK Stadium in Washington D.C.



Squad for SheBelieves Cup

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Siobhan Chamberlain (Liverpool), Mary Earps (Reading).

Defenders: Laura Bassett (Notts County), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Jo Potter (Notts County), Alex Scott (Arsenal), Casey Stoney (Liverpool), Demi Stokes (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City), Jade Moore (Notts County), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Arsenal).

Forwards: Karen Carney (Chelsea), Toni Duggan (Manchester City), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Arsenal), Rachel Williams (Notts County), Ellen White (Birmingham City).