Claire Folkner joins the Houston Dash

Claire Folkner during her time with the Florida 'Gators' | Source: Gator Zone

The Houston Dash announced today that they signed US defender and former Bayern Munich player, Claire Falknor, in an official press release on their website. Subject to the receipt of her International Trasnfer Certificate, Falknor is set to join the Dash for the entirety of the 2017 National Women's Soccer League season.

Falkner's career shows a capable player for the Dash

Falkner got the attention of many during her college career at the University of Florida. During her time there, she was named to the 2015 All-American Team and 2015 All-Southeastern Conference Team after ending her college career with 65 consecutive starts for the 'Gators'. The defender has also represented the United States of America at various youth levels, with her latest appearance being with the U-23's at the Four Nations Tournament with new teammates Cari Roccaro and Jane Campbell.

The defender also spent 2016 with German champions Bayern Munich |Source: fcbayern.com

In 2016, Falkner was signed by Bayern Munich and went on to feature for the Frauen-Bundesliga team nine times, scoring two goals in the process. During her time in Germany, Falkner won the league title and reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women's Champions League last season.

Waldrum speaks on his new signing

During an interview with the official club website, head coach Randy Waldrum commented on Falkner's style of play, stating that the defender has a "high soccer IQ and will adapt quickly" to the style that the Dash plays. Waldrum also stated that Falkner was "highly competitive and is a player who knows how to win" which was shown by her time at both Florida and Bayern Munich.

Falkner becomes the fifth defender currently on the Dash's roster and the club will be hoping that she can not only provide some depth in that position but also make a positive impact on the starting eleven, as the Dash are looking to address last season's defensive woes.