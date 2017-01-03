SheBelieves Cup 2017: USA vs Germany Live Results and Score (0-0)

Refresh content

USWNT 1, Germany 2.

Prediction: Not many would bet against the USWNT but with the influx of new players and a new formation that still has things that have to be ironed out, Germany make sneak a famous victory tonight. The key battle will be between the USWNT's defense and Germany's offense as previously noted, and whoever wins that battle will determine the winner of the game tonight.

Leading the USWNT is head coach Jill Ellis while her opposite number tonight is Germany's head coach Steffi Jones.

Naeher; Sauerbrunn, Long, Short; O'Hara, Brian, Horan, Heath; Lloyd, Press.

Schult; Bremer, Henning, Peter, Kerschowski; Däbritz, Maier, Doorsoun, Popp; Marozsán; Mittag.

Projected Lineup: Germany (4-2-3-1).

The match will be played at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania on March 1st, 2017. The game will broadcast on Fox Sports 1 and kick off is set for 7:00PM EST.

Both teams have their weaknesses however. The USWNT has been exposed a few times already in their 3-back set by lesser teams than Germany and if those issues have not been addressed, it could be a long night for projected goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher. Germany themselves are a little light in midfield and if the USWNT want to target a way to get past Germany, winning the midfield battle could be key for them.

On the other side of the ball is Germany who, even with some notable players missing due to injury, will not be an easy opponent for anyone, even a team as deep as the USWNT. Germany likes to use their flank play as much as possible and look to play on the transition. A player like Sara Däbritz is perfect for their game as her wide play is exceptional and she can score goals from almost any angle. Of course, Germany lalso have the services of Dzsenifer Marozsán who, based on her current club form, is looking to dominate proceedings from the first whistle. The USWNT will have to find a way to silence these two players and also keep full back Pauline Bremer in her own half. Bremer, like Marozsán, is enjoying a great club campaign and could be a difference maker for Germany tonight.

The USWNT has a lot of key players, especially in attack and it will be interesting to see how some of the newer faces fair against a team as talented as Germany. Many eyes will be on Lynn Williams in particular who is expected to see a lot of minutes over the next week or so. Williams had a stellar 2016 with her club, the now defunct WNY Flash and helped them win the 2016 NWSL Championship by finishing as the league's top scorer. Alongside Williams are more familiar names like those of Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath and Christen Press. Morgan may not be 100% fit due to illness so Press could be the preferred strike partner to Lloyd in tonight's game. As always, Lloyd will be the one that germany look to shut down as the USWNT captain is known for scoring big goals in big occassions which may free up some room for the 2016 US Soccer Women's Player of the Year, Heath. Heath was one of the few national team players to have an outstanding 2016 and she will be looking to carry that form into 2017.

The USWNT come into this game as the favourites as they tend to do in most tournaments and considering that they are at home for this tournament, the odds are with them even more. The team has had an up-and-down 2016 due to changes in the roster, a poor performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics and changes in tactical formations but that is not something that will worry most fans as the USWNT is known to battle through adversity and still come out on top.

Welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of the 2017 SheBelieves Cup! Today's game will be the second of the tournament as hosts the United States of America go up against pre-tournament favourites, Germany. My name is Kudzi Musarurwa and I will be your host for this game.