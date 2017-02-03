USA vs England Live Stream Updates and Scores of 2017 SheBelieves Cup

Refresh content

England have just announced that veteran right-back Alex Scott has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament due to a calf injury. A big blow for the Lionesses to lose someone so experienced; they now have fewer options for rotation in the back-line.

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey on March 4th, 2017. The game will broadcast on Fox and kick off is set for 5:00PM EST.

Tactically, these teams are chalk-and-cheese; the USWNT seems insistent on a three-back system in order to help stack the midfield and forward lines; with the wealth of the attacking talent they possess, this is perhaps not an unwise choice. England have dabbled in pretty much every formation there is, but against the big teams their primary aim is usually to keep a clean sheet. You will likely see some strong tacklers, like Jill Scott and Jade Moore in central midfield to help protect whoever starts at the back.

For England the big names are certainly in defence; Manchester City right-back Lucy Bronze set the world alight at the 2015 Women’s World Cup, but didn’t feature in the opener of SheBelieves. If she features, she will be a key part of keeping out the USA’s powerful forward line. Millie Bright, a star in the FAWSL for Chelsea, made just her second international start against France but was incredibly assured in her centre-back role alongside Steph Houghton, so she will also be one to look out for as she lines up against the big guns of women's soccer.

The US is known for its strength in depth, and there are many talented players that head coach Jill Ellis may call on tonight. Press showed her raw football ability with her creation of the goal in the previous game, and she is certainly a player that England will need to be aware of carrying the ball up the pitch. On the other side, Morgan Brian in the holding midfield role will face a tough battle with the Lionesses’ midfield.

On the flip side, England suffered a heartbreaking loss in their opening win. Jordan Nobbs scored the opener for the Lionesses after they dominated the first half, and they looked set to take the three points but with ten minutes go Marie-Laure Delie scored a simple header to tie the game up. In the last of four minutes added time, Wendie Renard nodded home a corner chance to give France the victory. The Lionesses will undoubtedly resent the result of Wednesday, and will be striving to put it right today.

The USWNT come into this game off the back of an opening day win, against #2 Germany. After a cagey first half, the US took the lead after a brilliant run from Christen Press set up Lynn Williams for the score. This was the only goal of the game.

Today's game will see hosts United States of America face #5 ranked England.