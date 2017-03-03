Scores France and Germany play to 0-0 draw in 2017 SheBelieves Cup

I've been Willa Grefe, and I hope you've enjoyed following tonight's match. See you next time!

Much to ponder, but not before the second match this evening. Coming up in less than an hour is the US v England. Follow the game live here on Vavel.

Germany will be disappointed to go two straight games without a goal. They can consider themselves unlucky today after a missed penalty and hitting the crossbar, but they have work to do before facing England on March 7.

She may not have had a perfect game, but Bouhaddi's penalty save in the 24th minute is the difference today. For the second time this tournament France refuse to crumble under pressure.

FULL-TIME: France and Germany tie 0-0, meaning Germany is eliminated from contending for the championship. France will play for the tournament victory against the United States on March 7.

91' Shot by Mittag sails over the crossbar.

88' Save Benkarth! Bussaglia struck it low to the near corner and Benkarth gets down to block it and smother the rebound.

88' Maier takes down Majri at the corner of the box. Majri is over the ball.

86' Karchaoui drives to the endline and whips in a low-lying cross, but France has few numbers in the box and Benkarth dives on the ball.

84' France Substitution: Camille Catala replaces Eugenie Le Sommer

83' France shoot wide. Le Sommer settled Thomis' cross for Thiney, but she can't connect on the volley and her shot rolls harmlessly wide of the goal.

82' Germany Substitution: Leonie Maier replaces Sara Doorsoun. Maier got the game winner against France in last year's SheBelieves Cup.

80' Le Sommer looks like she's going to time-waste at the corner flag, then twists free and serves a cross that has to be dealt with by the German backline.

79' France Substitution: Sandie Toletti replaces Amandine Henry, who has been France's most consistent player through these two games.

77' Brilliantly worked by France. Quick little interplay between Karchaoui and Le Sommer gives the striker a look at goal, but her shot through traffic is blocked.

76' Thomis bursts through the center of the field and tries the give and go with Le Sommer, but neither can get a shot off.

74' France Substitution: Gaetane Thiney replaces Camille Abily

72' What a shot by Marozsan! She rings a shot off the woodwork from 40 yards. Somehow the score remains 0-0.

72' Save Bouhaddi! The French keeper stuffs Doorsoun from point-blank range.

70' Germany Substitution: Anja Mittag replaces Mandy Islacker, who had every opportunity to put her side in front today.

67' French break cleared by Germany. Bussaglia found Karchaoui making a run into the box with a perfect ball, but Karchaoui can't pick out Le Sommer from the German defenders in front of her.

66' Marozsan lofts a long free kick into the box, but Bouhaddi claims it under little pressure.

Whatever timidity the Germans were playing with in their first game, they've forgotten it. They're asking a lot of questions of the French backline and Bouhaddi in particular.

63' Another chance for Germany. Popp spins in the box and crosses. The ball deflects off Renard out for a corner, barely missing the side netting.

61' Germany miss! Marozsan drives a low shot to the far post and it's somehow deflected back into the box by Perisset and cleared.

59' France clear the ball off the line again! Kayici just missed poking the ball past Bouhaddi, and Karchaoui is able to clean up for Les Bleues.

58' France substitution: Elodie Thomis replaces Marie-Laure Delie.

54' Patient buildup by France, who seem to have weathered the German pressure well. Perisset gets off a cross, but her ball is easily gathered by Benkarth.

52' Another opportunity for Islacker. Doorsoun picked out the striker with a low ball in from the left flank, but Islacker can't redirect it into the near post.

50' Speculative shouts for a penalty by the Germans after Karchaoui boxes out Islacker on the six yard line, but nothing called by the referee.

48' Shot by Germany cleared off the line by France! The substitutions have made the difference for Germany, who have had two good looks in the opening minutes of the second half.

47' Chance for Islacker on the doorstep! Doorsoun sends in a cross but Islacker can't get enough power on it to fool Bouhaddi.

46' Germany are quick to attack, but are again whistled for offside.

Substitution: Laura Benkarth replaces Almuth Schult in the German goal. Alexandra Popp also enters the match.

What to watch for in the second half: the German high press. It cost them a few offside calls but it also won them some turnovers in dangerous areas.

France came close to connecting several times. Bussaglia and Majri have both found themselves in good positions, but the final product just wasn't there.

So through the first 45, France had more opportunities, but Germany will be rueing their saved penalty, which they had won while playing with only 10 on the field as Magull dealt with a bloody nose.

HALF-TIME: Germany and France conclude the first 45 minutes tied 0-0.

43' This time it's Majri who just misses on a cross. Young right-back Perisset served in a low dipping ball and Schult did well to deal with it.

42' France works a good chance through quick passing on the sideline, but Delie can't reach Majri's cross, which is claimed in the air by Schult.

40' Germany working a high press, trying to force a French turnover in the back. The French backline bends, doesn't break, and Germany recycles the ball through their back line.

36' Free kick for France after Bussaglia is fouled. Majri's ball deflects out for a throw in.

36' Turnover in the back by Bremer, but Majri gets the ball stuck under her and can't spring a breakaway.

34' Another offside by Germany, their fourth this half. This time Magull picked out Rauch with a well-weighted pass, but the striker had strayed offside and the whistle blew.

32' Bremer is whistled for offside as she raced to catch up with a through ball by Magull.

29' Majri is able to settle a cross and fire off a volley, but can't get enough power behind it. The opportunity came from a perfect long service by Renard before Henry found an open player on the wing to get off the service into the box.

28' Good vision from Marozsan to pick out Islacker with a first time ball, but the German midfielder is offside.

26' Abily takes it herself and drives it high into the stands.

25' Bremer fouls Le Sommer going up for a header, and France will have a free kick from approximately 25 yards.

24' SAVE BOUHADDI! The French goalkeeper redeems herself, blocking Islacker's penalty.

22' PENALTY for Germany. Bouhaddi commits a foul as she comes off her line.

21' Chance for France! Abily takes a shot from 25 yards that doesn't miss by much. France beginning to find freedom in their attack.

19' Perisset wins a corner for France. It's floated in by Majri and plucked out of the air by Schult. Germany temporarily playing with 10 as Magull leaves the field for treatment.

17' Chance for France! A foul called off the ball and Majri takes the free kick. Renard rises above the German defense but her header is just over the net.

15' Bussaglia drives a low shot across the box, but doesn't fully connect and it bounces harmlessly wide of the German goal.

14' Islacker crosses into the box, but it's cleared out for a throw in by Renard.

12' Marozsan tries to create space for a shot at the top of the 18, but the French defense collapses and her pass is blocked and cleared.

11' Perisset strips the ball and finds Delie down the flank, but she's muscled off the ball by Peter and Germany look to build.

9' After a couple nervy moments at the back for France, they've regained their possession and put together several nice sequences. The decisive final ball yet to come.

8' Majri trips over Bremer's feet in the box, but no foul called and Germany clear the ball.

6' Le Sommer gets endline and sends in a low cross, but it's blocked and cleared by Peter.

5' Peter plays a slow roller back to Schult but the German GK is able to clear.

4' A French turnover in the back but Germany can't capitalize.

2' Germany with possession. Rauch tries to slip the ball through to Magull, but Bouhaddi is quick off her line to claim it.

KICK-OFF: We're underway from Harrison, New Jersey!

Wendie Renard, who scored the game-winner against England, will captain France. Dzsenifer Marozsan will wear the armband for Germany.

Not much longer to wait. Kick-off about 10 minutes away.

France comes into the match in first place over the United States based on goal differential. Germany is currently in last place behind England.

We're a little more than 30 minutes away from kickoff, so be sure to check out our preview of this afternoon's game.

France subs: Mbock Bathy, Diani, Geyoro, Thiney, Thomis, Lavogez, Philippe, Tounkara, Toletti, Catala, Gerard.

Olivier Echouafni puts out a very strong starting XI, with Sakina Karchaoui and Elise Bussaglia making their SheBelieves Cup 2017 debuts. In total he makes six changes from their last lineup. Jessica Houara is unavailable for selection as she returned to France for personal reasons.

France Starting XI: Bouhaddi, Perisset, Georges, Renard, Karchaoui, Majri, Henry, Abily, Bussaglia, Delie, Le Sommer

Five German players: Hendrich, Magull, Doorsoun, Dallmann, and Kayikci, are making their SheBelieves Cup 2017 debut.

Germany subs: Henning, Maier, Popp, Mittag, Dabritz, Blasse, Kerschowski, Petermann, Faißt, Benkarth, Weiß, Demann

Steffi Jones makes eight changes from the side that lost to the United States. Schult, Peter, and Marozsan are the only players named to both starting lineups.

Germany Starting XI: Schult, Rauch, Peter, Hendrich, Bremer, Magull, Marozsan, Doorsoun, Dallmann, Islacker, Kayikci.

Center midfield will be a hotly contested area, as both teams possess world-class playmakers. Portland Thorns' player Amandine Henry marshals the French side from her deep-lying position while Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan connects the German attack. Their supporting players are nothing to sneeze at, with Camille Abily and Claire Lavogez adding fluidity to the French attack. Germany will be looking for rising star Sara Dabritz to see more of the ball, after being held to just one shot against the United States.

Germany and France will both be looking to gain experience and polish up their teams for the upcoming Euro 2017 Tournament, to be held in the Netherlands from July 16-August 6. Germany are the reigning champions, having beaten Norway 1-0 in the 2013 final on a goal by Anja Mittag, who is expected to be in the squad tonight despite picking up a knock in the first game. France have never won the Euros, and if they hope to do so they will almost certainly have to go through Germany. As Germany were drawn into Group B and France into Group C, the earliest they could meet is the semifinal stage. France have been eliminated in the quarterfinals of the last two major tournaments, the '16 Olympics and the '15 World Cup.

The game will be played at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. It is available for streaming on the FOX Sports Go app.

That’s an important loss because Houara is one of France’s most skilled wide players and the key to the game could come from the flanks, where both teams generated most of their opportunities in their opening games, but also looked the most vulnerable. For Germany, the forward runs from outside back Isabel Kerschowski gave Germany some of their most threatening moments but also left their left flank vulnerable to counter-attacks. That is good news for France, who found joy on their right flank through young striker Kadidiatou Diani and second half substitute Elodie Thomis, whose service from wide contributed to France’s first goal against England.

Jessica HOuara (right) battles against Jordan Hobbs of England went home after the game for personal reasons and will not be back for the rest of the tournament | Source: Drew Hallowell - Getty Images

While France is likely to come out full strength to face the #2 team in the world, they will have to do without Jessica Houara, who returned to France for personal reasons and will not finish the tournament. Houara played all 90 minutes in the victory over England.

Germany and France are old rivals and while France has eked out wins or draws in friendly matches, Germany has the superior record in official competitions. While it may seem too simplistic to chalk their success up to a strong mindset, Germany has traditionally held a competitive edge over France, who, until Wednesday, rarely found a way to claw out a win under pressure. Germany will need that mental toughness to shake off their loss to the US and be a more dangerous team on Saturday. The France/England match earlier this week could point to a way forward for the Germans, when France, who started a number of young players, struggled under England’s pressure for much of the first half.

France should come into this match brimming with confidence. They came from a goal down in their opening game, scoring on the final kick of the match to knock off England 2-1 and deny the Lionesses their first win over Les Bleues since 1974. It was France’s first victory and first goals in four matches at the SheBelieves Cup, dating back to 2016 when they went home empty handed in both categories, including a 0-1 loss to Germany on a late goal.

Germany comes into this game looking to improve on their opening day performance, a 0-1 defeat to the tournament hosts, the United States. Perhaps feeling heavy legs (most players are in the middle of the German Bundesliga season) and the effects of jet lag, having only arrived on Monday, the Germans came out tepid and stayed that way, retaining their signature organization but looking uncharacteristically un-clinical in the final third, creating few out-and-out scoring opportunities.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live minute-by-minute coverage. Today’s first game sees Germany take on France on the second day of action from the 2017 SheBelieves Cup. The match is scheduled to start on March 4th at 2:15 pm ET, but we’ll have plenty of pre-game commentary and analysis from me, Willa Grefe, before then. Be sure to follow along.