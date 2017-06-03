USA vs France Live Scores and Updates in the SheBelieves Cup 2017 (0-0)

USWNT 1, France 1.

Prediction: This was one of the more eagerly awaited matchups of the tournament as on any given day, both teams are able to beat each other. The last time these two teams met, the USWNT came out on top but the team has changed quite a bit from that time period and France are seemingly finding momentum again this year under Echouafni. A draw seems the likely outcome of this match and barring a bizarre error by either side, a draw seems like a feasible prediction to make.

Leading the USWNT will Jill Ellis while her opposite number will be Olivier Echouafni.

Bouhaddi; Houara, Georges, Renard, Majri; Henry, Bussaglia, Abily; Le Sommer, Delie, Thiney.

Projected Lineup: France (4-3-3).

Naeher; Sauerbrunn, Long, Short; Dunn, Brian, Mewis, Heath; Lloyd; Press, Williams.

Projected Lineup: USWNT (3-5-2).

The match will be played at RFK Stadium in Washington D.C. on March 7th, 2017. The game will broadcast on Fox Sports 1 and kick off is set for 7:00PM EST.

This match will be won or lost based on whichever team capitalizes on their transitions better. Both teams will look to neutralize each other in midfield and try to use the flanks or quick counters to find their way towards goal. Both the USWNT and France have left gaps in their defense that can be exploited by a quick break and that is where both coaches will be looking to exploit their opponent.

For France, the key as always, will be finishing their chances. France tend to struggle to score goals against the big teams, as shown with their 0-0 draw against Germany last time out so if the likes of Marie Laure-Delie and Eugénie Le Sommer can bring their club form to the big stage, France's chances of winning this game will rank much higher. Having captain Wendie Renard ready to go at the back will also allow France to use their best defender against a very potent USWNT attack. Renard will have to be at her very best to keep the US out of her penalty area. Lastly, midfielder Camille Abily will be looking to impose her will on the midfield. Given the time and space, Abily will find openings that most players do not see and her set piece delivery is one of the best in the world.

In the game against England, head coach Jill Ellis made seven changes to the team that won against Germany and although a few players rose to the occasion, expect most if not all of the starting eleven from Germany's game to start against France. Players like Lynn Williams and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher could be what makes the difference for the USWNT against France as the hosts look to win their second SheBelieves Cup trophy in a row. The return of Tobin Heath and Morgan Brian should help the USWNT gain a better control of the midfield and against a team like France, being able to navigate the midfield effectively will be a huge positive.

It's been an up-and-down tournament so far for the USWNT as they won their first match against pre-tournament co-favourites Germany and then proceeded to lose to England on Saturday evening. Those two results leave them second in the table and could potentially see them finish bottom of the table should they lose against France and other results go against them.

Hello again to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of the 2017 SheBelieves Cup! My name is Kudzi Musarurwa and I will be your host for this game between the United States of America and France to decide who takes home the cup this year.