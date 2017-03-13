Sky Blue FC Releases Preseason Roster with 19 players from last season's team (Photo:Brandon Farris/Vavel USA)

With the National Women’s Soccer League 2017 season just around the corner, Sky Blue FC named 31 players to the preseason roster. The team had their first preseason training session today to get the season underway. The players named to the roster will compete in three preseason matches against St. John’s University (March 25), University of North Carolina (April 1), and Penn State University (April 9). All preseason matches are free of charge.

Nineteen players from the team’s 2016 NWSL campaign were invited back into camp. Those players are goalkeeper: Caroline Casey, defenders: Kelley O’Hara, Christie Rampone, Erin Simon, and Erica Skroski; midfielders: Kelly Conheeney, Sarah Killion, Taylor Lytle, Domi Richardson, Raquel Rodriguez, and Nikki Stanton, forwards: Rachel Breton, Kim DeCesare, Leah Galton, Maya Hayes, Tasha Kai, Sam Kerr, Danielle Schulmann, and Catherine Zimmerman.

Also coming into camp are six players that were drafted by Sky Blue FC in the 2017 NWSL College Draft. They are goalkeeper: Kailen Sheridan, defenders: Kayla Mills and Mandy Freeman, midfielder Catrina Atanda, and forwards: McKenzie Meehan and Madison Tiernan.

In addition to players from last year’s squad and draftees, head coach, Christy Holly invited seven additionally players to join the team for preseason camp. Invited into preseason are goalkeepers: Tori Corsaro, and Kristyn Shea, defender: Cassidy Benintente, midfielders: Jackie Bruno and Daphne Corboz, and forwards: Erica Murphy and Alexis McTamney. Corboz is a New Jersey native who is back from two seasons in the FA Women’s Super League with Manchester City.

Sky Blue players celebrating (Photo: Brandon Farris/ Vavel USA)

Roster by Position for the 2017 NWSL Season

Goalkeepers (4) : Caroline Casey (William and Mary), Tori Corsaro (Le Moyne), Kristyn Shea (Providence), and Kailen Sheridan (Clemson, FP*-CAN)

Defenders (7) : Cassidy Benintente (Rutgers), Mandy Freeman (Southern California), Kayla Mills (Southern California), Kelley O’Hara (Stanford, FP*-USA), Christie Rampone (Monmouth), Erin Simon (Syracuse), Erica Skroski (Rutgers)

Midfielders (9) : Catrina Atanda (Clemson), Jackie Bruno (Massachusetts), Kelly Conheeney (Virginia Tech), Daphne Corboz (Georgetown), Sarah Killion (UCLA), Taylor Lytle (Texas Tech), Domi Richardson (Missouri), Raquel Rodriguez (Penn State, INT’L*-CRC), Nikki Stanton (Fairfield)

Forwards (12) : Rachel Breton (Rutgers), Kim DeCesare (Duke), Leah Galton (Hofstra, INT’L*-ENG), Maya Hayes (Penn State), Tasha Kai (Hawaii), Sam Kerr (INT’L- AUS), Alexis McTamney (Monmouth), McKenzie Meehan (Boston College), Erica Murphy (Rutgers), Danielle Schulmann (Connecticut), Madison Tiernan (Rutgers), Catherine Zimmerman (Providence)

FP*- Federation Player

INT’L*- International